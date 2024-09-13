EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Bond

ams OSRAM optimizes financing structure with successful private placement of EUR 200 million 10.5% senior notes due 2029 replacing short-term financing facilities

13.09.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ams OSRAM optimizes financing structure with successful private placement of EUR 200 million 10.5% senior notes due 2029 replacing short-term financing facilities



Private placement of EUR 200 million principal amount of senior notes due 2029 Optimizing financing structure by replacing short-term rolling bank and working capital facilities with long-term senior notes

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (13 September 2024) -- ams OSRAM successfully placed an additional EUR 200 million aggregate principal amount of its 10.5% senior notes due 2029 with certain investors in a private transaction replacing short-term financing “We are constantly working towards improving our financing structure in line with our conservative financing approach. Last autumn, we successfully refinanced more than EUR 2 billion for a balanced maturity profile of our outstanding long-term debt. Now, we optimize our financing structure further by replacing some short-term financing instruments with the additional, opportunistic placement of senior notes due 2029” said Rainer Irle, CFO of ams OSRAM. ams OSRAM intends to use the proceeds from the private placement of the 10.5% senior notes to repay amounts outstanding under certain of its short-term bank and working capital facilities. The private placement is expected to close and the additional senior notes are expected to be issued on or around 20 September 2024.



About ams OSRAM: The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters.



With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, industrial, medical and consumer markets to maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.



Our around 20,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.6 billion revenues in 2023 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).



