action press is the official provider of images and videos of the wedding of Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro



Hamburg, 13.09.2024 - action press picture agency is pleased to announce that it will be the exclusive international provider of the official images and videos of the wedding of Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. The wedding ceremony, already considered the social highlight of the year, will be distributed worldwide through action press' unique perspective and high quality. Through this partnership, action press will distribute the unique and unforgettable moments of this special event, photographed by the BRAVE agency to national and international television stations, media houses, publishers and digital platforms. Boris Becker's wedding not only promises to be a private event, but will also be the focus of a global audience due to the international fame of the former tennis star. “We are proud to have received the trust of Boris Becker and his management to capture and distribute these special moments,” explains Ulli Michel, Managing Director of action press.“Our decades of experience and our international network enable us to meet the high demand for exclusive images and videos of such an important event.” Over the years, action press, one of the world's leading photo agencies, has established itself as a reliable partner for images of major events. With a global network of photographers and a strong digital presence, action press ensures that the highlights of Boris Becker's wedding will reach a worldwide audience. The cooperation with the BRAVE agency, which is part of the SPORTFIVE network, guarantees worldwide media distribution of the wedding photos. action press gives interested media and partners the opportunity to acquire the exclusive material via a bidding process. This procedure enables selected buyers to obtain exclusive access to the coveted footage at an early stage and use it for their reporting.



action press AG, founded in Hamburg in 1970 and listed on the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, was completely realigned in August 2020 following a change of ownership. In September 2021, ddp media GmbH (also Hamburg) was acquired, followed by the complete takeover of Stella Pictures AB in Stockholm in June 2022. In addition to action press, ddp images and Stella, the group also includes renowned photo agency brands such as PicturePress, Intertopics and FoodCentrale. action press has one of the largest catalogs of digital media assets bundled in one company worldwide. Every day, up to 80,000 photos from over 5,000 photographers and 130 partner agencies from 120 countries are processed and indexed according to the highest editorial standards. With 200 million photos, action press is one of the largest image databases in the world. The share capital of action press AG amounts to 22.05 million euros. The shares of action press AG are traded on the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange under WKN A3ESE3 (ISIN DE000A3ESE35).

