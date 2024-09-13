(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Competitive Customer Service and Experiences and for Its Market-leading Position

Teleperformance in Mexico is well positioned to drive the CX outsourcing services space into its next growth phase, capturing share and sustaining leadership in the coming years.





SAN ANTONIO, TX. – May 6, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan recently researched the customer experience (CX) outsourcing services industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes Teleperformance in Mexico with the 2024 Mexican Company of the Year Award. The company is a leader in the US nearshore, Mexican, and LATAM CX outsourcing services market and a part of the global Teleperformance Group. Teleperformance in Mexico provides services to more than 30 countries and serves over 80 clients across several verticals, including retail; telecommunications (telecom); and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); among others. While many competitors struggle to serve US-based customers from Mexico, Teleperformance in Mexico maintains a strong foothold while providing best-in-class service.

Capitalizing on Teleperformance's commitment to innovation, Teleperformance in Mexico elevates customer interactions and satisfaction by leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company leads the nearshore market with revenues generated and maintains a substantial lead, solidifying its presence in the Mexican market. The people-centric arm of the company has over 21,000 employees, 14 contact centers, and a strong commitment to delivering value-added customer services through unique interactions. The company has expanded its operations from its first business offices in Monterrey to Guadalajara, Mexico City, Chihuahua, Puebla, Pachuca, and Durango, establishing itself as a significant participant in the LATAM CX outsourcing services market.

Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, observed,“Based on proprietary and third-party digital solutions, Teleperformance's Cloud Campus platform connects remote employees regardless of location, aligning well with work-from-home modalities and overcoming geographical barriers. Furthermore, in Mexico, Teleperformance has recently integrated MXtended into its Cloud Campus solution. This integration aims to provide formal job opportunities to residents of over 170 communities in the country, particularly targeting areas with elevated unemployment rates”.

Teleperformance's operations in Mexico align with the Teleperformance Group's vision by creating opportunities and value for employees, clients, consumers, communities, and shareholders, with the stated purpose of delivering an outstanding CX every time. The company connects deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with advanced technology, leveraging Teleperformance's Cloud Campus platform and Cloud Campus Hubs to enhance its CX performance. The platform globally supports about 40% of Teleperformance's workforce working from home, serving more than 170 countries in over 300 languages and dialects. With a legacy of market leadership, Teleperformance in Mexico offers a compelling value proposition that underpins its sustained success.

“Teleperformance in Mexico addresses unmet market needs with a strong leadership focus that incorporates customer-centric strategies and exemplifies best practice implementation. Its high-tech, high-touch approach unifies the company's best practices powered by analytics, automation, and platform expertise,” added Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

