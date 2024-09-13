Paraguay’S Foreign Trade Grows 4% In 2024, Despite Export Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's foreign trade expanded by 4% in the first eight months of 2024, reaching $22.2 billion.



This growth occurred despite a slight dip in exports, highlighting the country's economic resilience.



The Central of Paraguay reported that exports totaled $11.3 billion, a marginal 0.1% decrease from 2023.



Paraguay maintained its global reach, trading with 138 countries. Meanwhile, imports surged by 8.6% to $10.9 billion, sourced from 172 countries.



This trade activity resulted in a $488.2 million surplus, significantly lower than the $1.36 billion surplus in 2023.







The shrinking surplus indicates changing trade dynamics and potential economic challenges.



Primary product exports, mainly soybeans and wheat, grew 2.1% to $3.19 billion. The volume of these exports increased by 26.3%, reaching 1.73 million tons. This growth in agricultural exports underscores Paraguay's strength in the sector.



Paraguay's trade performance matters because it reflects the country's economic health and global integration.



The growth in overall trade volume suggests economic vitality. However, the declining trade surplus and flat export growth may signal challenges ahead.



This data provides insights into Paraguay's economic trajectory and its position in the global market.



It highlights the country's agricultural prowess while revealing potential vulnerabilities in its trade balance.

Background

Paraguay's economy continues to demonstrate strength , growing by 4.6% in the first seven months of 2024.



This robust performance, highlighted by a 5.3% year-on-year increase in July alone, showcases the country's economic resilience.



The Paraguayan Central Bank' report reveals a diverse range of sectors contributing to this growth.



Services, manufacturing, construction, livestock, and agriculture all played significant roles in driving the economy forward.



In the services sector, financial intermediation, trade, transportation, and government services all saw positive growth. However, telecommunications and information services experienced a decline.



Manufacturing showed mixed result . Meat production, dairy, milling, and bakeries performed well. Yet, sugar, beverages, and tobacco production faced challenges.

