OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Khalbali Records, Emily In Paris, Berlin And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be released on OTT platforms this weekend. Whether you're into romance, action, or thrillers, there are plenty of choices for your weekend entertainment. Take a look:

Emily In Paris - Netflix

The part 2 of the Emily in Paris Season 4 has been released on on September 12. The second part is set to bring in a mix of romance, professional challenges, and a scenic escape to Rome.



Khalbali Records - Jio Cinema

"Khalbali Records" premiered on JioCinema on September 12. The series features Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra, Salonie Patel, and Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep.

It also boasts an impressive ensemble of 30-35 musicians from across the industry, including notable artists such as Rekha Bharadwaj, Amit Trivedi, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, Shahid Mallya, Abhijeet Sawant, and more.

The eight-episode series chronicles the story of Raghav, a skilled music producer employed at his father's renowned record label, Galaxy Records.

Following an incident that deeply impacts him, Raghav grows increasingly disillusioned with the company's operations and its insufficient support for artists.

Mr. Bachchan

“Mr. Bachchan” is a remake of the 2018 Hindi film Raid. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹14.19 crore net globally during its theatrical run. The Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse-starring film, directed by Harish Shankar, arrived on Netflix less than a month after its theatrical release. The movie is streaming on September 12.