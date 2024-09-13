Alchemy Pay Announces Official Support For BNB Chain And Its Ecosystem

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, has announced its official support for the ecosystem. With this support, Alchemy Pay's On & Off- Ramp now supports popular tokens on

BNB Chain, including its native token BNB and stablecoins like and USDT. This integration highlights Alchemy Pay's expanded support for the BNB ecosystem, facilitating seamless fiat-crypto transactions for users.

By leveraging Alchemy Pay's extensive network, which spans over 300 fiat payment channels across 173 countries with 50+ fiat currencies supported, including traditional payment methods like Visa and Mastercard, local mobile wallets and domestic bank transfers, users worldwide can effortlessly purchase and sell mentioned tokens on BNB Chain using their preferred payment methods, significantly enhancing the accessibility and reach of the BNB Chain.

BNB Chain is a leading blockchain ecosystem designed to support the growing demands of Web3. Offering a unique combination of speed, scalability, and affordability, BNB Chain has become a popular choice for developers building DApps and for users seeking to participate in the world of DeFi.

Through Alchemy Pay's support, popular tokens on BNB Chain extend their global reach and strengthen BNB Chain's position in the cryptocurrency market. By integrating with a globally recognized fiat-crypto payment gateway, these tokens gain increased visibility and ease of use, making them more attractive to both new and existing users. This integration further underscores Alchemy Pay's commitment to advancing the adoption of digital currencies, lowering entry barriers for global users, making cryptocurrency more accessible to a broader audience and actively contributing to the growth of the emerging crypto market.

This further solidifies Alchemy Pay's position as a pioneer in seamless crypto adoption. Building upon collaborations with leading networks and platforms like Polygon, TON, Arbitrum, ICP, Linea, Celo, Neo, Binance Pay, OKX, Bitget, and Lido, this latest alliance marks a pivotal step in Alchemy Pay's mission to bridge the divide between fiat and crypto, paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible financial future.

is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:



BNB Smart Chain (BSC) : A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem's governance chain.

opBNB : A scalability L2 that delivers some of the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds. BNB Greenfield : Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program .

For more, follow BNB Chain on X or start exploring via our Dapp library .

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. Additionally, our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

