Quad Leaders Summit To Be Held In Wilmington On September 21, India To Host Next Meet: White House
9/13/2024 12:00:35 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden, will host the fourth Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, announced the White House on Thursday( local time). The President further said that he looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio, for the meeting.
The White House notice also stated that the Quad Leaders Summit 2024, would be President Biden's first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president. Also Read
The Quad meeting, is a“reflection of his (Biden's) personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders, and the importance of the Quad to all of our countries,” further read the statement.
