TD SYNNEX Announces Agreement To Acquire Ipsense Cloud Migration Business In Brazil To Create A New Cloud Competence Center For Its Resellers

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and aggregator of solutions for the IT ecosystem, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire IPsense Cloud Migration business, a leading cloud solutions provider in Brazil. With the addition of IPsense Cloud Migration business, TD SYNNEX will create a new Cloud competence center in Brazil to assist the business partners in migrating their customers' workloads to the cloud. This new practice will be equipped with advanced cloud services and expertise enabling business partners to deliver seamless and effective cloud migrations.





The completion of the acquisition is contingent upon customary closing conditions and is expected to close within 30 to 90 days.

The addition of IPsense Cloud Migration business supports TD SYNNEX's focus on delivering higher value to its resellers by strengthening its portfolio of services. IPsense Cloud Migration business is specialized in the design, integration and implementation of AWS solutions. After the acquisition, TD SYNNEX will integrate the IPsense Cloud Migration business sales model into the two-tier distribution model, leveraging both companies' strengths to better support and empower business partners with a comprehensive cloud solutions portfolio for successful end-user workload migrations. This approach fosters partner-to-partner projects, encouraging collaboration, helping build stronger alliances and allowing the customers to leverage each other's expertise for mutual growth and success.

“Digital transformation remains a top priority for companies in Latin America, and the addition of IPsense Cloud Migration business will significantly strengthen our position and the position of our resellers as key players in the region's digital transformation journey. By combining their outstanding expertise and technical skills with our existing offerings, we are now better equipped to deliver our resellers scalable, secure, and cutting-edge cloud solutions tailored to the unique needs of our partners and their customers in the region. The creation of the Cloud competence center underscores our dedication to empowering our partners with the resources they need to thrive in the cloud ecosystem,” commented Otavio Lazarini, President, Latin America and Caribbean, TD SYNNEX.

“Becoming part of TD SYNNEX is an exciting milestone for us as it paves the way for unprecedented growth opportunities in the market. Our success has been built on the knowledge and commitment of our talented team, and joining TD SYNNEX will let us provide even more value to partners in Brazil and eventually more broadly in LAC. By combining our resources and expertise, we will scale our business by offering our skills to the reseller channel, driving transformation, and delivering exceptional results,” said Luiz Herculano, Founding Partner and Director, IPsense.

IPsense's analytics, big data and machine learning business is not included in this transaction and will remain with the current owners under a new brand name, with George Randolph managing the business going forward.

