PM Shmyhal, EBRD Vice President Discuss Implementation Of Joint Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal and European for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President Matteo Patrone have discussed the implementation of joint infrastructure and humanitarian projects, namely the provision of water to Mykolaiv.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Shmyhal, the EBRD is one of Ukraine's main partners and a reliable investor.

“The increase in investments in Ukraine has reached more than EUR 4.5 billion since February 2022,” Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister thanked the EBRD for its crucial support for Ukraine's energy sector and cooperation with Ukrainian energy companies.

“This helps to strengthen their resilience, when Russia attempts to destroy our energy system,” Shmyhal stressed.

Among other things, Shmyhal and Patrone discussed the implementation of infrastructure and humanitarian projects, namely the provision of water supply to Mykolaiv.

“We expect that this project will be implemented as soon as possible,” Shmyhal added.

In the course of the meeting, special attention was paid to food security, support for the private sector, and transport infrastructure restoration.

“We hope that the EBRD will continue to increase its investments in our country and implement reconstruction projects for a strong and prosperous Ukraine,” the Prime Minister concluded.

A reminder that Ukraine and the EBRD discussed the possibility of increasing investment in energy and infrastructure projects, as well as cooperation prospects in the field of mine action and human capital development.

Photo: Telegram, Denys Shmyhal