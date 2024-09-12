Adana's Students Work On New Cargo UAV Until Next TEKNOFEST

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
University students in Adana are aiming for first place in
TEKNOFEST, where they will compete in the finals with the unmanned
aerial vehicle (UAV) named "KORAL", which they developed for use in
cargo transportation and completed its first test flight.
KAAN technology Club, consisting of students from Alparslan
Türkeş University of Science and Technology, started working 10
months ago to design a UAV that can carry cargo to operation
areas.
Having completed the development process of the vehicle with
autonomous flight features, the club conducted a test flight of the
prototype on the university campus in April.
The UAV, which the students initially designed with a 2-kilogram
payload capacity, became a finalist in the International Unmanned
Aerial Vehicle Competition to be held at the Kahramanmaraş Türkoğlu
Logistics Center on 19-23 September, within the scope of the
Aviation, Space and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST) to be held in
Adana on 2-6 October.
The club members who will perform a mission flight with "KORAL"
in the competition want to come first and receive their awards at
the ceremony to be held in Adana.
"We describe ourselves as Adana's aviation
team"
Project coordinator Görkem Kemal Ermurat said that they aimed to
accelerate the transportation of military ammunition and similar
equipment to the operation areas.
Stating that the design and software of the UAV belong to them,
Ermurat said:
"Our vehicle remains stable in the air with its four engines and
performs horizontal movement with its single engine. The cargo
mechanism underneath also operates fully autonomously. After the
UAV reaches the desired position, the cargo mechanism is lowered
down with the elevator system. After the person receives the cargo,
the mechanism is pulled back up."
Ermurat expressed their excitement that Adana will host
TEKNOFEST and said, "We describe ourselves as Adana's aviation
team. Our goal is to come first in the competition."
Halil Öztürk, the team's design and manufacturing manager, also
emphasized that the project is open to development.
Öztürk stated that they used mainly composite materials to make
"KORAL" durable and noted the following:
"Before producing the UAV, we determine the design parameters
and make 2 and 3 dimensional drawings. Production begins after the
drawings. Here, we create the additional system of the internal
ribs using water jet (cutting tool) and laser CNC machines. Using
composite provides us with durability and performance. We continue
our work in harmony and in a family environment. We see this as a
business opportunity. The fact that TEKNOFEST will be held in Adana
increases our excitement and pushes us to work even better in this
field."
