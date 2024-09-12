Min. Al-Mutairi, AGCFF Chief Discuss Preparations For Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- of State for Youth and President of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup organizing committee Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi discussed with President of the Arabian Gulf Cup Association (AGCFF) Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani the preparations for Kuwait's hosting of the biennial championship, due between December 21 and January 3.

Al-Mutairi, also minister of information and culture, affirmed Kuwait's readiness to host the regional in the scheduled time and according to the highest standards, said Vice-President of the committee Bashar Abdullah in a statement following the meeting on Thursday.

Bashar, the acting Director-General of Kuwait's Public Authority for Youth, pointed out the meeting reviewed the organizing committee's plan of action to prepare the tournament venues in in line with the organizing and sports criteria of the AGCFF.

He emphasized the organizing committee's eagerness meet the AGCFF criteria and put in place the highest sports, technical and organizing standards, in a way that better represents Kuwait, and leads to the success of the event. (end)

