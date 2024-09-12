Ibovespa Dips As Petrobras Drags, Diverging From Wall Street’S Rise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, fell 0.48% to 134,029.43 points on Thursday, September 12, 2024. This decline contrasted with gains in U.S. markets, highlighting divergent forces.



Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) shares declined, limiting Ibovespa's gains. cut its price target for Petrobras, citing lower oil prices and debt concerns.



The U.S. dollar weakened 0.56% against the Brazilian real, closing at R$5.6182. Brazilian retail sales grew 0.6% in July, exceeding expectations.



The Chamber of Deputies approved a bill transitioning away from payroll tax exemptions. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad emphasized the difficulty in reaching consensus on this proposal.



Brava Energia (BRAV3), formerly 3R Petroleum, led Ibovespa 's losses. Cogna (COGN3) also fell, although Bank of America upgraded its recommendation from sell to neutral.







Natura (NTCO3) led gains, ignoring rising future interest rates. Raízen (RAIZ4) rose after announcing a 10-year green bond issuance.



Vale (VALE3) advanced for the second consecutive session following an analyst meeting and iron ore price recovery. U.S. markets rallied, with the S&P 500 up 0.75%, Dow Jones gaining 0.58%, and Nasdaq rising 1.00%.



Investors reacted to jobless claims data and the producer price index (PPI). The PPI rose 0.2% in August, meeting expectations.



Traders now see a 73% chance of the Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates at 5.00-5.25%, down from 86% the previous day. The probability of a 50 basis point cut increased to 27% from 14%.



