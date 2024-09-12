Cultivated Meat’S Promise Fades: Investors Lose Appetite For Food Tech

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Investments in cultivated meat and alternative protein startups have plummeted, casting doubt on their ability to address world hunger.



Global funding for food and agricultural startups fell 57% from 2021 to 2023, totaling just $4.2 billion last year.



Even more concerning, investments in alternative foods like lab-grown meat dropped by 67% during the same period. This sharp decline reflects growing skepticism about the commercial viability of these technologies.



High production costs, unfamiliar tastes, and long development timelines have cooled investor enthusiasm. The closure of cultivated meat startup New Age Eats in 2023 exemplifies these challenges.



Meanwhile, established plant-based meat companies like Beyond Meat are struggling financially. Some restaurants have stopped using expensive plant-based meats due to inflationary pressures.







However, the need for alternative protein sources remains critical. The global population is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, creating a projected 7% protein supply shortfall.



Climate change further threatens food security. A 2°C temperature rise could cause $80 billion in damage to global grain production.

The Future of Lab-Grown Meat

Lab-grown meat was once hailed as a potential solution to feed the world sustainably. It's produced by culturing animal cells in bioreactors, offering a more efficient approach to meat production.



Proponents argue it could reduce environmental impact and meet growing protein demand. However, significant challenges in scaling production and reducing costs remain.



The geopolitical landscape of food technology is also shifting. China has made strides in developing new plant varieties, while Japan and the U.S. have seen declines.



Despite setbacks, lab-grown meat remains part of a broader strategy to ensure global food security. Long-term investment and supportive regulations will be crucial to realizing its potential.



The food industry faces other challenges in 2024, including sustainability, climate adaptation, and supply chain management. Effective solutions will require innovative thinking and adaptive approaches.



As the world grapples with food security, it's clear that no single technology will be a silver bullet. A diverse, resilient food system incorporating multiple solutions will be necessary to feed the growing global population.

MENAFN12092024007421016031ID1108668887