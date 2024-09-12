Air Fryer Market Size Projected To Hit USD 2098.48 Million By 2033, Growing At A 8% CAGR: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The air fryer market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. Recent developments, such as the introduction of smart air fryers by companies like Xiaomi and Midea, highlight advancements in IoT integration and expanding product features, including Wi-Fi connectivity and voice assistant compatibility. These innovations cater to the rising demand for convenient and healthier cooking methods.



The global air fryer market was valued at USD 972 million in 2023 and grew at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2033. The market is expected to reach USD 2098.48 million by 2033.



Market Drivers include the increasing consumer preference for healthier eating alternatives, with air fryers being perceived as a healthier option compared to traditional frying methods. Additionally, the growing online shopping platforms and e-commerce have further expanded the market reach by providing easy accessibility and a wider selection of products to global consumers.



Challenges/Restraints for the market include a lack of awareness about air fryers' benefits and functionality. Many consumers are still unfamiliar with how these devices work or mistakenly equate them with deep fryers, which could slow market adoption.



Opportunities in the market arise from the surging demand for smart kitchen appliances, which align with the trend of modular kitchen aesthetics, especially in regions like North America. The rise of busy lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes are key factors driving this demand.



With an 8-quart capacity and the ability to cook up to 6.5 pounds of food at once, the Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer is perfect for preparing large meals or snacks for a large gathering. With 1,700 watts of power, it can reach 400 degrees Fahrenheit in minutes-much faster than an oven or pot of oil. It has nine distinct cooking settings, including options for bacon, fish, poultry, and more. Cleaning up is also easier with the dishwasher-safe and detachable crisping pan and basket.

