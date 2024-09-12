Homer S. Smith Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Influence And Impact,' Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Homer Smith

GIG HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Homer S. Smith, in collaboration with negotiation expert, Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the world, has achieved Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

At the core of Influence and Impact is Homer Smith's chapter, " The 5 Principles of Impactful Leadership." Homer's story is one of resilience and strategic insight, forged in the crucible of one of the most challenging times in modern history. Homer reveals timeless leadership principles that empower others to navigate uncertainty with confidence and clarity.

About Homer S. Smith:

Homer Smith brings over 20 years of industry experience to this collaboration, drawing from his extensive work with business owners and families of wealth who have complex financial planning needs. His mission is to simplify the lives of his clients by filtering out the noise that surrounds them, both personally and in their business, allowing them to focus on what truly matters-their purpose and goals.

Homer has integrated the best practices from across the industry to provide a family office framework that is uniquely tailored to the needs of his clients. By developing and implementing customized strategies and solutions, Homer consistently delivers exceptional value, ensuring that his clients and their loved ones are well cared for.

Homer is also an accomplished author, having co-authored Optimizing the Financial Lives of Clients, a roadmap for collaborating with CPAs to bring more value to their top clients through an elite wealth management approach. His recent book, Making Smart Decisions: How Ultra Wealthy Families Get Superior Wealth Planning Results, further cements his reputation as a thought leader in the field of wealth management.

What sets Homer apart is his expertise in guiding successful families and business owners through life's most complex, difficult, and important transitions. Whether it's transitioning from owner-operator to just owner, passing the business to the next generation or an outside buyer, or transferring wealth to heirs and philanthropic causes, Homer ensures these transitions are handled in a way that is positive and impactful.

At Konvergent Wealth Partners, Homer provides impactful solutions by thoroughly understanding what matters most to his clients-their goals, aspirations, and concerns. He takes the time to learn about everything and everyone important to his clients, as well as those affected by their financial decisions. This comprehensive approach allows Homer to offer strategies and solutions that bring the most value to his clients and their families.

Homer's state-of-the-art strategies and solutions are supported by his elite team of professionals and a network of leading authorities nationwide. This collaborative effort ensures that his clients receive the best possible advice and service when they need it most.

A graduate of Western Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance and a Minor in Economics, Homer enjoys spending time with his wife and daughters-hiking, traveling, shuttling to and from activities, and playing outside on their property with their dogs as much as possible.

Office: 253-236-7000 |

3312 Rosedale St NW #102, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Investment advice offered through Integrated Financial Partners, doing business as Konvergent Wealth Partners, a registered investment advisor.**

To order your copy of Influence and Impact please visit HERE .

