AOI Announces Quantum18™ Product Series To Simplify Technology Upgrades And Support Motorola Housings Integrations

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (“AOI”) (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access products for internet datacenter, cable broadband, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, announces its latest Quantum18TM product series, designed for cable operators to upgrade to 1.8GHz and integrate into legacy Motorola housings.



At the forefront of AOI's new Quantum18 product line is the Quantum18 1.8GHz Node, offering multiple compatibility options for technology updates that aim to minimize customer downtime and lower operational expenses. These include enabling operators to upgrade to 1.8GHz within existing GS7000 housings and providing interoperability with DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 4.0 Remote PHY Devices (“RPD”) as well as Passive Optical Network (“PON”) and switching functionality across a high-speed interface backplane.

"The Quantum18 1.8GHz Node sets a new standard in Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial ('HFC') networking," said Todd McCrum, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Broadband Access Business Unit at AOI. "It is specifically engineered for operators to ready their networks for DOCSIS 4.0 and subsequent upgrades-significantly simplifying deployments and reducing added costs."

AOI is also introducing the Quantum18 1.8GHz System Amplifier and Quantum18 1.8GHz Broadband Line Extender (“BLE”) for Motorola housings, solving a critical need for upgrading legacy Motorola housings while minimizing network interruptions.

When deployed, the Quantum18 MB 1.8GHz System Amplifier and BLE 1.8GHz Line Extender boost signal quality and offer additional features that make network management easier and more efficient. These include adjusting amplifier settings and updating firmware remotely, ingress management, automated asset tagging, and geo-locating.

“Our decision to create the Quantum18 amplifiers for Motorola housings provides our customers a hassle-free, cost-effective solution,” said Steve Pederson, Vice President of Product Management and Business Development at AOI.“By being compatible with existing Motorola housings, we are allowing cable operators to upgrade their network with less downtime and preserve their investment while providing the performance, remote management, and advanced troubleshooting tools to stay ahead in a fast-changing market.”

All Quantum18 products being introduced include field-upgradable diplex filters to ensure that the amplifiers can adapt to future spectrum needs and provide operators with flexible options and longer-term value.

AOI plans to showcase its full line of Quantum18 products at the largest cable telecommunications tradeshow, SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2024, Booth #1613, from September 24-26 in Atlanta, GA. For more information or to schedule an onsite visit, contact Michael Ballard, ... . The new Quantum18 products will be available to ship in early 2025.

About Quantum Bandwidth

Quantum Bandwidth is a set of broadband access products, including QuantumLink and Quantum18, that enable high-speed connectivity. With today's increasingly demanding bandwidth needs, Quantum Bandwidth ensures cable service providers have reliable options to deliver optimal performance. Its solutions are underpinned with industry experience from the world's leading CATV engineers. Learn more at ao-inc.com/QuantumBandwidth .



About Applied Optoelectronics Inc

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit .



Media contact

Michael Ballard

Email: ...

Phone: (817) 583-2816