Unity Bank’S 18Th Annual Classic Car Show To Benefit Family Promise Seeks Registrants And Sponsors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join Unity to support families in need

CLINTON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank is inviting classic car owners and local businesses to participate in the 18th Annual Crusin' Bob's Classic Car Show, which will be held at the bank's Clinton headquarters, 64 Old Highway 22 in Clinton, on Sunday, October 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



The event will benefit Family Promise of Warren County and Family Promise of Hunterdon County , with all proceeds going directly to these non-profits. Unity Bank employees also volunteer their time to coordinate and support the event.

"The annual car show is a highlight for the community and our employees alike. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring people together for a great cause," said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. "Last year's event showcased nearly 160 classic cars, and thanks to the tremendous community support, we set a new donation record. We encourage all classic car enthusiasts to register early and local businesses to consider sponsorship to make this year's event even more impactful for Family Promise."

The event will feature Doctor D. Entertainment as the emcee, along with games, prizes, children's entertainment, and food sales. Admission is free for the public.

Car owners can reserve their space with a $15 donation by pre-registering through Unity Bank's website at by October 11th. Space is limited, and day-of registration will be available for $20 per car. The car show lot opens at 8:30 a.m., and participants will compete for cash prizes in various categories.

Family Promise of Hunterdon County and Family Promise of Warren County are dedicated to helping families overcome and prevent homelessness through the Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN). The organizations provide a wide range of services, including overnight/weekend shelter, home-cooked meals, companionship, comprehensive case management, licensed counseling services, and more.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) is the parent company of Unity Bank, a financial services organization based in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank operates 21 branches across New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, offering community-focused commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, and digital services. For details, visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265). Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance, visit

Contact:

Crystal Rose

Marketing Director

(908) 713-4310

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at