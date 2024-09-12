Enginuity Power Systems Announces The Availability Of Portable Power Stations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The portable power stations from Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions are currently available at Walmart (stay tuned for more platforms coming soon; especially if is your favorite!)

Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions launches a family of three portable power stations for indoor and outdoor usage

- John Morris, Senior Vice President of Commercial ProductsALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enginuity Power Systems (Enginuity) is pleased to announce that its brand-new portable power stations are now for purchase on Walmart. For home emergency preparedness, a sustainable power solution and for flexibility of off-grid living, Enginuity realizes the importance of having powered devices across a multitude of scenarios, both for convenience and emergency.“Enginuity's new line of portable power stations delivers cutting-edge reliability and efficiency, perfect for anyone from outdoor enthusiasts to those concerned with emergency preparedness,” says John Morris, Senior Vice President of Commercialization.“Designed to stand out against well-established competitors, our power stations offer the ideal blend of power and portability. We're making it easy to get your hands on one-simply visit Walmart to place an order. With just a few clicks, you can have the power you need, wherever you need it.”“Having powered devices in today's society is not simply a matter of convenience, but rather a necessity. The Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions' products can provide power not only while in remote outdoor regions, but also at-home when there is a weather-related grid failure or other power disruption,” says Enginuity Power Systems' CEO Jacques Beaudry-Losique,“bringing these versatile and trustworthy products to market is an important step for providing power choices to the consumer.”The 300W , 600W and 1000W batteries, weighing between 6lbs and 13lbs, depending on the model, are easily portable and can conveniently be charged with the addition of solar panels during outdoor exploration or an at-home emergency. Offering multiple charging outlets including AC outlets, DC ports and USB ports, every type of device can have essential power for when it's needed. Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions will also launch a family of portable solar panels and an EV charging state-of-the-art expandable 3600W portable power station later this year.About Enginuity Power SystemsEnginuity Power Systems' mission is to provide cost effective, reliable and clean energy available to everyone. Enginuity is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is deploying new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. Follow on LinkedIn and across all social media platforms. For more information, visit

