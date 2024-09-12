Zelensky Discusses Importance Of Rome Statute With ICC Prosecutor Khan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor, Karim Khan, during which they stressed the critical importance of ensuring that court rulings on arrest warrants for Russian war criminals are not ignored.

This was reported by the Presidential Office press service , Ukrinform saw.

“Thank you for everything you do for us, for your support, and for your decision to participate in the“United for Justice” conference. Every signal is important to us, and it is crucial that the world hears us,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The President emphasized the ongoing cooperation between the ICC and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

In addition, he reminded that Ukraine has ratified the Rome Statute and stressed the critical importance of ensuring that court rulings on arrest warrants for Russian war criminals are not ignored.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed efforts to combat the forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children, as well as the investigation of these crimes.