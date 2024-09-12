MFA Ukraine Announces Démarche To Mongolia Over Putin's Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a démarche to the Mongolian side due to the failure to execute an arrest warrant that the International Criminal Court issued for Russian President Vladimir during the latter's recent visit to Mongolia.

This was reported by MFA's press service, Ukrinform saw.

Diplomatic measures were taken during a meeting with the Director General of the Department for Europe and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Khanhuurai Battungalag, who arrived in Kyiv from Ulaanbaatar at the invitation of the Ukrainian side.

"Ukraine is deeply disappointed by the refusal of Mongolia as a signatory to the Rome Statute to execute the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin's arrest during his stay on the territory of the country," the statement reads.

Ukraine will not leave such actions without an appropriate response, MFA noted.

"The decision taken by Mongolia will be taken into account in further policies regarding the development of bilateral relations with Mongolia and while drawing up Ukraine's position regarding the support of this country in international formats," the department warned.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side hopes that Mongolia will take effective steps to restore the constructive nature of traditionally friendly Ukrainian-Mongolian relations, which is in the best interest of both states.

As Ukrinform reported aerlier, in March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin on charges of war crimes, including the illegal removal of children from Ukraine and the illegal transfer of Ukrainians to Russia. However, on September 3, the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, met with his Mongolian counterpart in Ulan-Bator. This was Putin's first visit to a country that had ratified the Rome Statute and was supposed to arrest the Russian leader on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Mongolia officials explained their failure to execute the warrant with being in a situation of energy dependence.