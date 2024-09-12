Kuwait Sharply Denounces Israeli Occupation's Attack On UNRWA School

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Thursday condemned in sharp rhetoric the Israeli occupation's targeting of a school run by the UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, resulting in innocent victims.

The of Foreign Affairs condemned this flagrant crime, affirmed that the international community, namely the UN Security Council, bears the responsibility of halting the chain of crimes and ongoing breaches by the occupation.

Moreover, the ministry stressed on the necessity that culprits of crimes must be brought to justice and that the Palestinian people, namely the displaced in Gaza, must be protected. (end)

rk









