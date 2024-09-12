Adaptigent Announces Dual Release Of BMS/TS And ASSIST/TS V9.0.0: Enhanced Compatibility And Advanced Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adaptigent, a leading provider of enterprise integration and modernization solutions, proudly announces the release of BMS/TS v9.0.0 and ASSIST/TS v9.0.0. These updates deliver enhanced compatibility with modern CICS/TS environments and advanced features for seamless integration across z/OS and VSEn platforms.



BMS/TS v9.0.0 Enhancements:



- Rebranding and Compatibility Updates: BMS/TS has been rebranded under the Adaptigent name and now supports CICS/TS versions 4.4 on VSEn 6.3 and 6.1/6.2 on z/OS 3.1. This ensures seamless compatibility with the latest CICS/TS environments for enterprise users.



- Enhanced Submit Processing for z/OS: The submit screen and *CJCL submit screen override processing now support z/OS SAF long password phrases, accommodating both traditional 1-8 character passwords and new 100-character phrases, enhancing security and flexibility.



- Installation Status Transaction Updates: Updated Installation Status Review screens now include checks for CICS/TS 4.4 and 6.1/6.2 modules, ensuring users have accurate information during installation and troubleshooting.



- Documentation and Configuration Updates: TCPIP services and FTP support have been enhanced with default port settings, simplifying configuration and reducing installation time.



- Resolved Issues: BMS/TS version 9.0.0 addresses several issues, including the removal of unnecessary ASSIST/TS mapsets, improvements to batch error processing, and updates to the GTBCONV utility for accurate map conversions.



ASSIST/TS v9.0.0 Enhancements:



- Rebranding and Compatibility Updates: ASSIST/TS has been fully rebranded under the Adaptigent name. This version ensures compatibility with CICS/TS versions 4.4 on VSEn 6.3 and 6.1/6.2 on z/OS 3.1, allowing for seamless integration and enhanced system stability.



- Advanced Host Variable Processing: Version 9.0.0 introduces new WQL host variable processing enhancements, improving the accuracy of screen data collection for SQL SELECT queries by utilizing cursor positions, thus streamlining complex data interactions.



- Enhanced Installation Status Transaction: Installation Status Review screens in ASSIST/TS have been updated to include checks for CICS/TS 4.4 and 6.1/6.2 modules, ensuring smooth setup and maintenance.



- TCPIP Services and FTP Install Improvements: ASSIST/TS also features enhancements to TCPIP services and FTP support, adding default port settings during installation to minimize configuration time and reduce conflicts.



- Resolved Issues: ASSIST/TS version 9.0.0 resolves issues with batch processing on z/OS when using PDSE LOADLIB, improves memory management, and addresses unwanted conversational loops caused by CICS Terminal Error Node URM.



For more information, visit the BMS/TS and ASSIST/TS product pages to learn more .



Availability and Support: Both BMS/TS v9.0.0 and ASSIST/TS v9.0.0 are now available. Contact us to learn more or schedule a demo with our sales team.

Dylan Purse

Adaptigent

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.