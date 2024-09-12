DEXASCAN BECOMES PRESENTING PARTNER OF NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE's REGULAR SEASON FINALE IN MULTIYEAR AGREEMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dual X-Ray Absorptiometry educator and provider joins Champions Pro (50+) pickleball league in new official partnership

- Paul Bamundo, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pickleball League

NEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Pickleball League (NPL, nplpickleball) and DEXASCAN, a leading educator and provider of Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) technology offering a data-driven approach to fitness and wellness, today announced a multiyear partnership making DEXASCAN an official partner of the Champions Pro (50+) pickleball league.

As part of this collaboration, DEXASCAN will serve as the presenting partner of the NPL's regular-season finale, taking place September 13-15 in Houston, Texas. The partnership includes on-site activations, on-court signage at all NPL events (regular season and championship), and promotion across NPL's digital and social channels.

“We are thrilled to welcome DEXASCAN to the NPL family,” said Paul Bamundo, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pickleball League.“Our players and fans are deeply committed to wellness, and DEXASCAN offers insights on the benefits of a DEXA Scan while directing users to nearby locations to access essential health data for optimizing performance and well-being.”

“The National Pickleball League is a rapidly growing organization with a player base focused on achieving peak performance,” said Tony Orlando, Founder of DEXASCAN.“This collaboration underscores the importance of health monitoring and performance optimization for athletes at every level. By supporting the league, we aim to help players track their body composition and bone health, enabling them to perform at their best while staying informed about their overall well-being. Together, we're committed to promoting a healthier, more competitive future for EVERYONE."

The NPL's 2024 season features 12 teams representing cities across the country, with more than 200 pickleball professionals competing. Each team boasts a roster of 14-16 players. The season culminates in the Championship event in October, where $150,000 in prize money will be on the line. The regular-season finale will be held this week, September 13-15, at the Pickleball Country Club and Pace Pickleball Club in Houston, Texas.

About National Pickleball League

The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael“Hammer Mike” Chen. NPL PickleballTM is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City, Columbus, Coachella Valley, and Princeton. National Pickleball League® is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. Interested team owners and sponsors of NPL Pickleball can email ... for more information or visit the league's website at .

About DEXASCAN

DEXASCAN's mission is to educate and increase awareness of the vital health information a DEXA Scan provides, and to create connections between the people, products, and resources that can prevent and treat life-threatening diseases that can be diagnosed with a DEXA Scan. For more information, visit .

