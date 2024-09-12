Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Rating Agency Perspectives Related To Healthcare Systems
On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, host Mark Ross interviews Kevin Holloran, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings , an international credit rating agency based out of New York and London. Together, they discuss the ongoing challenges in the industry and other topics affecting the credit ratings of hospitals and health systems.
Topics of discussion include:
Challenges faced by healthcare systems in the past 12 months and those expected to persist in the next 12 months
Core credit drivers for healthcare systems
Primary causes of healthcare system rating downgrades
Impact of physician practices on credit ratings
Importance of financial ratios (margin, liquidity, capital structure) and those most relevant to healthcare systems
Outlook for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity and its impact on the ratings process
Key strategies healthcare systems plan to execute in the next three to five years
