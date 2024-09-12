Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Rating Agency Perspectives Related To Healthcare Systems

(MENAFN- 3BL) On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, host Mark Ross interviews Kevin Holloran, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings , an international credit rating agency based out of New York and London. Together, they discuss the ongoing challenges in the and other topics affecting the credit ratings of hospitals and systems.

Topics of discussion include:



Challenges faced by healthcare systems in the past 12 months and those expected to persist in the next 12 months

Core credit drivers for healthcare systems

Primary causes of healthcare system rating downgrades

Impact of physician practices on credit ratings

Importance of financial ratios (margin, liquidity, capital structure) and those most relevant to healthcare systems

Outlook for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity and its impact on the ratings process Key strategies healthcare systems plan to execute in the next three to five years

