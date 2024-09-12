LA Kings Unite With Americorps For 9/11 Day Meal Pack, Assembling 400,000 Meals For Southern California Families

(MENAFN- 3BL) To honor September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, AEG's LA Kings partnered with AmeriCorps to support 9/11 Day's Meal Pack Program and help thousands of families in need across Southern California.

The Los Angeles Meal Pack event, sponsored by AmeriCorps, brought together more than 1,200 employees from the LA Kings, AmeriCorps, Dignity and Delta, among others. The volunteers assembled 400,000 meals that were distributed by the Los Angeles Regional Food to help those experiencing food insecurity in the local community.

Since its inception in 2001, 9/11 Day has transformed into the largest single day of giving in the U.S. This year's national Meal Pack program mobilized volunteers across 21 cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and New York, assembling over 9 million meals for vulnerable communities. The initiative honors those lost and the survivors of the September 11 attacks by encouraging acts of service and compassion.

"The LA Kings are proud to honor the legacy of those who acted with courage in the face of tragedy on September 11, 2001. Coming together for 9/11 Day is a powerful reminder of how communities can unite in service, especially in times of need,” said Amanda Apel, Senior Director of Community Relations, LA Kings.“Today, we are pleased to and stand alongside our partner AmeriCorps, as well as Blue Shield of California who support our volunteer efforts as part of the LA Kings G.O.A.L.S. Program. By assembling meal kits for local families, we not only address food insecurity but also uphold the legacy of compassion and resilience that 9/11 represents."

September 11, 2001, is etched in the history of the LA Kings organization as a day of profound loss. Twenty-three years ago, two members of the LA Kings scouting staff, Garnet“Ace” Bailey and Mark Bavis, tragically lost their lives aboard United Airlines Flight 175, which was hijacked and flown into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Created shortly after the September 11 attacks, 9/11 Day's mission is to inspire millions of Americans to rekindle the remarkable spirit of unity and compassion that arose in the immediate aftermath of September 11. The organization aims to perform good deeds and other acts of service in tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, first responders, and members of our military who bravely rose in service in response to the attacks. To learn more about 9/11 Day click here .