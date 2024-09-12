Five Goulston & Storrs Directors Named To The 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Real Estate Lawyers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs , an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors

Ashley Brown , Cecilia Gordon , Matthew Kiefer , Mariana Korsunsky , and David Rabinowitz

have been named to The 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Lawyers, which recognizes leading attorneys for their depth of knowledge across the practice of real estate law.

Ashley Brown focuses on commercial real estate transactions involving complex acquisitions, dispositions, financing, and joint ventures for office, industrial, life sciences, mixed-use, and multifamily residential properties across the country. Her clients include owners, developers, investors, and REITS. Brown is a co-chair of the firm's Associate Liaison Committee, the Flexible Work Arrangement Committee, and the Parenting Affinity Group, and she also serves as a Paralegal Work Allocator. Brown received her J.D.,

with honors,

from the University of Connecticut School of Law

and B.A.,

summa cum laude,

from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Cecilia Gordon, co-chair of the firm's Real Estate Practice and Hospitality and Recreation Industry Group, represents real estate owners and operators in a wide range of property acquisitions and dispositions, finance, and development projects. Known for her innovative approach to helping global clients invest in and operate hotels and resorts in the U.S., Gordon has deep experience handling all kinds of acquisitions and dispositions, joint venture arrangements, franchise agreements and management agreements with leading hospitality industry brand names. In addition to her practice group leadership roles, Gordon serves on the firm's Newer Director Committee and the D.C. Committee. She received her J.D. from New York University School of Law and her B.A.,

magna cum laude, from Harvard University.

Matthew Kiefer specializes in real estate development and land use, where he works to obtain parcel dispositions and entitlements from public agencies for complex urban projects. He has a particular focus on projects that involve collaborations between for-profit developers and non-profits or public agencies and that address unique policy, feasibility, and design challenges. These include market-oriented, mixed-income and affordable housing; commercial and mixed-use projects; and facilities and master plans for universities, cultural institutions, and other non-profits. He is a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers. Kiefer is a graduate of Boston University, the University of Michigan Law School, and was a Loeb Fellow at the Harvard GSD.

Mariana Korsunsky represents clients in a wide range of complex commercial, leasing, land use, real estate, shareholder, employment, and professional liability disputes. She counsels landlords and tenants, real estate developers, commercial and nonprofit entities, and medical and educational institutions, in addition to defending lawyers and law firms in professional liability and malpractice cases. Korsunsky served as co-chair of the firm's 2025 Summer Committee. She also serves on the firm's Hiring Committee, the Generative AI Task Force, and works as a Flexible Work Arrangement Mentor. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Boston University.

David Rabinowitz specializes in development, leasing, acquisitions, and dispositions. He represents property owners and tenants in complex leases for office, retail, industrial, and mixed-use properties, including headquarters, flagship stores, restaurants, and ground leases. Rabinowitz also advises on acquisitions, dispositions, commercial development, and finance matters. He has served in several leadership roles, including Co-Chair of the firm's Retail, Restaurant & Consumer Group and as a member of the Executive Committee. He currently co-chairs the Jewish Life Affinity Group and serves on the Pre-Directorship Review and Administrative/Investment Committees. Rabinowitz is a graduate of Washington College of Law, American University and Rutgers College.

