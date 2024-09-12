S&P Global Foundation Announces $5 Million In New Philanthropic Grants To Advance Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Girls Who Code

and Conservation International named as Signature Grant Partners to receive the multi-year grants

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Foundation , the philanthropic arm of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), today announced the launch of a new multi-year, $5 million philanthropic grants program, selecting Girls Who Code

and Conservation International as Signature Grant Partners. Each organization will receive $2.5 million over the next five years. The program focuses on accelerating progress in two key areas: diversifying the technology and data talent pipeline and creating environmental resilience, in alignment with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

With this philanthropic capital, Girls Who Code

will train and equip more than 650,000 students for careers in the technology and data sectors, helping to close the gender gap in these fields. Meanwhile, Conservation International

will restore freshwater ecosystems in significant locations across the globe, strengthening environmental resilience for vulnerable communities.

Driven by research and data, and working collectively with partners and other stakeholders, the S&P Global Foundation seeks to accelerate progress towards inclusive sustainable economies and thriving global communities.

Since 2018, the S&P Global Foundation has awarded more than $53 million to nonprofit organizations and partners around the globe.

"We are pleased to work with Girls Who Code and Conservation International as our new signature grant partners to bring about strategic and transformative impact," said Annette O'Hanlon, Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer at S&P Global and Chair of the S&P Global Foundation . "Our philanthropic programs are designed to address issues essential to long-term sustainability, and through a data-driven and inclusive approach and employee engagement, we are committed to making a real impact in the communities where we live and work."

"At Girls Who Code, we understand that it's not enough to foster a passion for computer science among girls and young women. We also need to build pathways to ensure that they are given equal access to opportunities that turn their interest into lucrative and exciting careers," said Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code . "We're grateful for the support from the S&P Global Foundation as we work to close the gender gap in the technology sector, level the playing field for our most marginalized students, and build a tech workforce that's representative of the diverse world we live in today."

"We are excited to launch this partnership with S&P Global Foundation to promote community climate resilience. Our work will be focused on populations with significant poverty who are highly vulnerable to climate-related threats. As S&P Global Foundation's Signature Grant Partner for Creating Environmental Resilience, we will be dedicated to making conservation go faster and have greater impact on people and nature, accelerating and scaling science that will improve well-being and livelihoods for local communities," said Sebastian Troeng, Executive Vice President, Conservation International .

About S&P Global Foundation

The S&P Global Foundation, the keystone of S&P Global's philanthropic efforts, supports the building of inclusive and resilient communities. At the Foundation, we focus our program efforts where we can maximize opportunities to engage our people and are created to have a real impact in the communities where we live and work.

The S&P Global Foundation focuses its efforts where we can make a real difference: Diversifying Technology & Data and Creating Environmental Resilience.

Visit S&P Global Foundation

website

for more information, and learn about our Impact Profile .

About Conservation International

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, for biodiversity and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Go to Conservation for more, and follow our work on Conservation News, Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Instagram , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and is leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 670,000 students through our in-person and virtual programming, and 218,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged. Girls Who Code has sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 14 Billion engagements globally. In 2019, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, and in 2023 was named one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. The organization was also named one of NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For in 2022 and 2023. Visit Girls Who Code website

for more information.

Media Contact:

Nadja Jiang

Communications

+44 79 74044522

[email protected]



SOURCE S&P Global

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED