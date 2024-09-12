Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry Almanac 2024: Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends And Leading Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation, & Logistics Almanac 2024: Industry Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis, and developments at innovative firms within the Transportation, Chain & Logistics Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development, and investments.

Key Features:



Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:



Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:





How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

Key Topics Covered:

Major Trends Affecting the Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry



Introduction to the Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry

3PL Logistics Services and Supply Chain Management Services Evolve & Consolidate

FedEx, UPS & DHL Compete in Global Shipping and Begins to Fulfill its Own Shipping Needs

Trucking Companies Focus on Driver Challenges, Regulatory Issues & Self-Driving Trucks

Freight Railways Invest in Automation, Infrastructure and Safety

China Makes Immense Investments in Railroads, Highways, Airports & Silk Road

High Speed Passenger Trains, Including Maglev, Advance in China and Europe

U.S. Passenger Train Projects Receive Funding, Including Light Rail and All Aboard Florida

Ships Get Bigger and More Efficient

Ports and Canals Expand to Accommodate Larger Vessels and Increased Shipment Volume

Discount Airlines Compete with Legacy Airlines, but the Differences Are Beginning to Blur

Boeing and Airbus Compete for New Orders

New Aircraft Designs Offer Greater Passenger Comfort/More Efficient Engines

Airports Expand

New Technologies Show Promise for Port and Airport Security

RFID Drives Inventory Management Evolution

Wireless Information Systems Surge Ahead in Vehicles: Telematics, ITS and Real Time Traffic Information

India's Transportation Infrastructure Needs Billions of Dollars in Construction

Uber, Lyft and Didi Dominate the Car on Demand (Raid Hailing) Industry

Self-Driving, Autonomous Cars Receive Massive Investments in Research and Development Worldwide

Bicycle Sharing Is Well Established in Major Cities

Smart Cities Utilize Sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Create Privacy and Security Issues

Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation Revolutionize Supply Chain and Logistics Systems The Future of Transportation and Supply Chains: Massive Investments in Infrastructure & Mobility Services

Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry Statistics



Transportation Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

U.S. Transportation & Warehousing Industry Revenues: 2019-2022

U.S. Transportation & Warehousing Industry Expenses: 2019-2022

Top 50 Countries Providing U.S. Imports of Goods: 2016-2023

Top 50 Countries Receiving U.S. Exports of Goods: 2015-2023

Top 10 U.S. Airlines & Airports Ranked by 2023 System Scheduled Enplanements

Quarterly U.S. Scheduled Service Passenger Airlines Financial Reports: 3rd Quarter 2022-3rd Quarter 2023

Total Scheduled U.S. International Passenger Traffic, U.S. Commercial Air Carriers: 2010-2043

Air Carrier Traffic Statistics, U.S.: 2000-July 2023 Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Transportation, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2022-2024

Important Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry Contacts

Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites

The Transportation 500



Who They Are and How They Were Chosen

Index of Companies Within Industry Groups

Alphabetical Index

Index of Headquarters Location by U.S. State

Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country

Individual Data Profiles on Each of The Transportation 500

Additional Indexes

Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities

Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations A Short Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics Industry Glossary

Companies Featured



99 Loyalty Limited

Accel SAB de CV

Acciona SA

Adani Enterprises Ltd

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Aena SME SA

AerCap Holdings NV

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC

Air Canada

Air China Limited

Air France-KLM SA

Air Lease Corporation

Air New Zealand Ltd

Air Transport Services Group Inc

Airbus SE

Alaska Air Group Inc

Allegiant Travel Company

Amadeus IT Group SA

AMERCO (U-Haul)

American Airlines Group Inc

ANA Holdings Inc

AP Moller-Maersk A/S

ArcBest Corporation

Asian Terminals Incorporated

Asiana Airlines Inc

Aspen Technology Inc

Atlas Arteria Ltd

Atlas Corp

Attica Holdings SA

Aurizon Holdings Limited

Avis Budget Group Inc

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW Group)

BEST Inc

Bidvest Group Limited

Blue Bird Corporation

Boeing Company (The)

Bollore SA

Bombardier Inc

Braemar Shipping Services PLC

Brambles Limited

Bristow Group Inc

Butler National Corporation

Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Carnival Corporation

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

CCR SA

Cebu Air Inc

Central Japan Railway Company

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc

Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp

China Airlines Ltd

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited

China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited

Compagnie de Lodet

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista SA

Compania Sud Americana de Vapores SA (CSAV)

Conrad Industries Inc

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited

Covenant Logistics Group Inc

CSX Corporation

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Danaos Corporation

Daqin Railway Co Ltd

Daseke Inc

Delta Air Lines Inc

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Post AG

Diana Shipping Inc

DiDi Global Inc

DP World Ltd

DSV A/S

E2open Parent Holdings Inc

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc

East Japan Railway Company

easyJet plc

EL AL Israel Airlines Ltd

Embraer SA

EVA Airways Corporation

Evergreen Marine Corp (Taiwan) Ltd

Expeditors International of Washington Inc

FedEx Corporation

Finnair Oyj

Ford Motor Company

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Forward Air Corporation

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

FreightCar America Inc

Frontier Airlines Inc

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (Manbang Group)

GATX Corporation

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

General Motors Company (GM)

Getlink SE

GigaCloud Technology Inc

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA

Grab Holdings Inc

Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV

Grupo TMM SAB

Guangshen Railway Company Limited

Hainan Airlines Co Ltd

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Hanjin Transportation Co Ltd

Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc

Hawaiian Airlines Inc

Heartland Express Inc

Hertz Global Holdings Inc

Hess Midstream LP

Hf Eimskipafelag Islands

Hub Group Inc

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

Hyundai GLOVIS Co Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd

Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Rotem Company

IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG)

International Container Terminal Services Inc

Isuzu Motors Limited

J&T Global Express Ltd

Japan Airlines Co Ltd

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc

JetBlue Airways Corporation

John Laing Group Limited

Kakao Corporation

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd

Keikyu Corporation

Keio Corporation

Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd

Keppel Corporation Limited

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co Ltd

Kirby Corporation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

Korea Airport Service Co Ltd

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd

Kuehne & Nagel International AG

Landstar System Inc

LATAM Airlines Group SA

Localiza Rent A Car S/A

Logwin AG

Lorenzo Shipping Corporation

Lyft Inc

MacroAsia Corporation

Mainfreight Limited

Manhattan Associates Inc

Marcopolo SA

Marten Transport Ltd

Maruzen Showa Unyu Co Ltd

Matson Inc

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mesa Air Group Inc

MISC Berhad

Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd

Mitsui-Soko Holdings Co Ltd

Mobico Group PLC

MRS Logistica SA

MTR Corporation Limited

Mullen Group Ltd

Nagoya Railroad Co Ltd

Neogrid Participacoes SA

New Fortress Energy LLC

NFI Group Inc

Nikola Corporation

Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co Ltd

Nippon Express Co Ltd

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK)

Nissan Motor Co Ltd

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (Nok Air)

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCL)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited

Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd

Odfjell SE

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

Orient Overseas (International) Ltd

Oshkosh Corporation

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

PACCAR Inc

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited

PAL Holdings Inc (Philippine Airlines)

PAM Transportation Services Inc

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp

PHI Group Inc

Poste Italiane SpA

PostNL NV

Precious Shipping PCL

Prologis Inc

PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Qantas Airways Ltd

Qube Holdings Limited

Regional Container Lines PCL

Renault SA

REV Group Inc

Reysas Tasimacilik ve Lojistik AS

RiskOn International Inc

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

Rumo SA

Ryanair Holdings plc

Ryder System Inc

Sabre Corporation

Saia Inc

Sankyu Inc

SAS AB

Schneider National Inc

Scorpio Tankers Inc

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc

SEIBU Holdings Inc

SF Holding Co Ltd

Shanghai International Airport Co Ltd

Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd

Siemens AG

SIFCO Industries Inc

Singapore Airlines Limited

Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited

Sixt SE

SkyWest Inc

Southwest Airlines Co

Spirit Airlines Inc

Stellantis NV

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Subaru Corporation

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

Super Group Limited

Swire Pacific Limited

Talgo SA

Teekay Corporation

Textron Inc

TFI International Inc

Thai Airways International PCL

Tobu Railway Co Ltd

Tokyu Corporation

Torm plc

Toyota Motor Corporation

Transurban Group Limited

Trinity Industries Inc

Triton International Ltd

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited

Turkish Airlines (Turk Hava Yollari AO)

Turo Inc

TuSimple Holdings Inc

Uber Technologies Inc

Union Pacific Corporation

United Airlines Holdings Inc

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

VINCI SA

Volkswagen AG (VW)

Volvo AB

Werner Enterprises Inc

West Japan Railway Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

Wheels Up Experience Inc

Wincanton plc

X3 Holdings Co Ltd

Xiamen C&D Inc

Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd

XPO Logistics Inc

Yamato Holdings Co Ltd

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation

Yellow Corporation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc

For more information about this book visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900