CHRISTSPIRACY FILM COLLEGE TOUR PREMIERES AT SIX PRESTIGIOUS IVY LEAGUE UNIVERSITIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The censored and controversial film, which debuts September 19th, begins an 8-city northeast U.S. university screening tour on September 24th at Dartmouth College

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AUM Films' new film, Christspiracy , the long-awaited follow up to the hit Seaspiracy,

the Leonardo DiCaprio executive produced Cowspiracy,

and the Joaquin Phoenix executive produced What the Health, will be available to watch globally starting September 19, 2024, on the

Christspiracy

website.

To support the release of this highly anticipated film, the filmmakers have embarked on a national 17-day city college tour which will next visit six Ivy League colleges and other universities in the Northeast including a stop at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.)



These stops include on-campus screenings of the movie through a partnership with

Allied Scholars , a Q&A session with the filmmaker as well as with Biomedical Scientist and CEO of Allied Scholars, Dr. Faraz Harsini, free plant-based dinner, and other surprises. Space is limited and students can sign-up via this RSVP form .

There will also be booths set up throughout the week in central locations throughout each of the campuses to encourage students to engage in lively debate about what they think they know about Jesus and how religions throughout the world have overlooked or even promoted animal exploitation.

TOUR SCHEDULE



9/24 Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH

9/26 M.I.T., Cambridge, MA

10/2 Babson College, Wellesley, MA

10/4 Harvard University, Cambridge, MA

10/9 Brown University, Providence, RI

10/11 Yale University, New Haven, CT

10/15 Columbia University, New York, NY 10/18 University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Christspiracy

is an investigative documentary following daring filmmakers Kip Andersen and Kameron Waters as they expose how religious leaders are turning a blind eye to animal exploitation-despite compassion being the one core principle in all world religions.

ABOUT AUM FILMS

AUM's

(Animals United Movement) mission is to effectively and efficiently represent and elevate a harmonious voice for all life on this planet.

We promote awareness and equality for all beings and the environment through all forms of media, social and environmental justice advocacy projects, and educational centers.

We feel the best way to actualize world peace and to make our planet survive, and even thrive, is through a movement towards compassionate co-existence.

