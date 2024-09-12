First Annual National GED Day To Be Celebrated On September 16, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National GED Day recognizes the importance of non-traditional educational pathways



WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson's (FTSE: PSON.L) GED®

Testing Service proudly announces the first National GED Day on September 16th to celebrate GED achievements and brighter futures through education. This day recognizes the dedication of GED learners, educators, graduates, and everyone who supports them throughout their educational journeys.

Over 40 million adults currently lack a high school diploma. For decades, the GED has been crucial for many seeking to improve their lives, opening doors to higher education and career prospects. The demand for adult education is surging as society increasingly recognizes the importance of non-traditional educational pathways.



At GED Testing Service, we believe in equal opportunities for everyone to pursue their college and career dreams, regardless of background or life circumstances. GED Testing Service serves over 700,000 learners annually.



"GED learners are culture changers; they bring skills that aren't always measured by assessments. They are resilient and resourceful and are exactly the type of employees every employer needs!" – Vicki Greene, President of GED Testing Service.



What is National GED Day?

National GED Day acknowledges the determination and resilience of GED learners, the commitment of educators, and the support of those who motivate learners to succeed. GED Testing Service provides a reliable pathway to better lives for millions of adults.



How can people get involved in National GED Day?

GED learners, educators, and supporters are encouraged to join GED Testing Service in celebrating this day. Getting involved includes engaging with GED Testing Service on social media, sharing personal journeys as GED learners, reaching out to community colleges to drive awareness, and discovering more ways to honor the GED credential. This collective celebration highlights the importance of educational achievements and lifelong learning.



About GED Testing Service

Since 1942, the GED test has opened doors to better jobs and college programs for over 21 million graduates. It is accepted by virtually all U.S. colleges and employers. As the creator of the official GED test, the GED Testing Service ensures that the program continues to be a reliable and valuable pathway to a better life for adults without a high school diploma. GED Testing Service is a joint venture between the American Council on Education and Pearson.



