Arctic Logistics Transforms Operations And Boosts Customer Satisfaction With Made4net's Synapse 3Plexpert WMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based

Warehouse Management Systems

(WMS ) & end-to-end execution software, today announced that Arctic Logistics, a leading third-party public refrigerated warehouse located in Canton, Michigan, has successfully upgraded its operations by implementing Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert WMS. This modern 3PL WMS

solution is helping the company meet the increasing demands of its diverse client base, which includes Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies.

Arctic Logistics specializes in providing value-added services such as USDA import/export processing, blast freezing, case picking, and re-labeling. These services are crucial for the company's customers, who rely on Arctic Logistics for efficient and accurate handling of their perishable products. The need for a reliable and advanced WMS became evident as their legacy system could no longer keep pace with their growing needs.

During their search for a new WMS, Arctic Logistics focused on three key functionalities:



RF Scanning integration

Manage EDI exchange with customers Automated Warehouse and Inventory Management Processes

Regarding the decision to implement Synapse 3PLExpert, John Connor, President of Arctic Logistics, states, "Our previous warehouse management system was outdated and couldn't meet the evolving demands of our customers. With Made4net, we've seen a remarkable improvement in our operations. The accuracy, efficiency, and overall customer experience have been enhanced beyond our expectations. It's one of the best decisions we've made as a company."

Since going live with the solution, Arctic Logistics has reported significant improvements in inventory management, order processing, and overall operational efficiency. The system's user-friendly interface has reduced the need for manual paperwork, allowing the company to focus on delivering high-quality services to its customers.

Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert Warehouse Management System is recognized for its 3PL expertise, robust billing capabilities, adaptability, and ability to provide real-time visibility into warehouse operations. According to Amit Levy, EVP of Sales and Strategy at Made4net, "We are thrilled to see Arctic Logistics achieving such outstanding results with Synapse. Their commitment to providing exceptional service to their customers aligns perfectly with the capabilities of our WMS. We look forward to continuing our partnership as they grow."

About Arctic Logistics

Arctic Logistics is a premier third-party public refrigerated warehouse specializing in multi-temperature storage and value-added services. Arctic Logistics serves Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies, providing a wide range of services including USDA import/export processing, blast freezing, case picking, re-labeling, and more. Learn more at arcticlogisticsmi .

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems . Visit Made4net

to learn more.

