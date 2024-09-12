Truetms Expands Transportation Management Innovation For Truckload And Tanker Fleets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Recent updates deliver new levels of order management and efficiency

- George Thellman, Director of Business Development, TrueTMS

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TrueTMS, a leading management system (TMS) provider, continues rolling out innovations for truckload and tanker fleets. Recent developments complete its goal of creating the trucking industry's first all-in-one order management system.

The latest additions for TrueLiquid, an extension of the flagship TrueTMS platform for tanker fleets, deliver breakthrough forecasting, sourcing, and optimization capabilities. The process starts with accurately forecasting demand and inventory levels for generating bulk liquid commodity orders. It then continues with optimized load planning and routing that minimize deadhead miles and maximize revenue per mile and hour.

Instead of running multiple applications within and outside a traditional TMS, the modern TrueTMS platform gives fleets a single, streamlined platform that synergizes functions and visibility across departments. With the updates, truckload and tanker fleets are projected to experience time savings of 15% to 25% in the critical quote-to-cash order lifecycle.

The most recent updates for TrueTMS and TrueLiquid include:

TrueCast, a fully integrated forecasting model for TrueLiquid. The model uses historical or live tank level readings and considers trailer compartments and capacities to determine optimal delivery times and quantities. By accurately forecasting customer demand, bulk liquid transporters and fuel haulers can consolidate order volumes to maximize delivery efficiencies.

TrueSource, a powerful sourcing extension for TrueLiquid. Created especially for fuel haulers, TrueSource automatically reviews daily pricing and total transportation costs associated with an order. With the goal of finding the lowest-cost commodity to fulfill that order from suppliers.

Dynamic Planning, a built-in feature that saves time and empowers users to focus on exceptions rather than mundane planning tasks. It provides users a "first pass" scheduling option, and then a queue of orders that don't fit the initial plan to review.

Geotab Integration. TrueTMS and TrueLiquid are now fully integrated with Geotab, a global leader in ELD, telematics, and connected transportation solutions. The integrated TrueTMS platform enables fleets to automate work and improve decision-making for all areas in the order-to-cash lifecycle.

"With these recent updates, we expect TrueFleet and TrueLiquid to become the industry's benchmark for streamlined order creation, optimized dispatch planning, and delivery,” said George Thellman, Director of Business Development and Strategic Relations at TrueTMS.“By combining automation with a straightforward, highly customizable platform, we opened the door for smaller fleets to access game-changing technology and scale their operations for growth at a rate they never thought was possible.”

About TrueTMS

Founded in 2022, TrueTMS is committed to meeting fleet owners' technology needs with innovative solutions that automate mission-critical tasks and drive profitability. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, TrueTMS offers reasonably priced, cloud-based transportation management systems with pre-built integrations to ELDs and other third-party applications. The company's relentless focus on solving fleets' most significant challenges with modern technology has quickly established it as a transportation management software industry leader. To learn how the platform is constantly adapting to keep fleets ahead of the game, visit

