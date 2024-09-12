WHO: 2.9 Million Children In Afghanistan Suffering From Malnurition

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Organization (WHO) has reported that food insecurity has turned into an escalating crisis in Afghanistan, with 2.9 million children under the age of five facing severe malnutrition.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, stated in a message posted on X/Twitter on Thursday, September 12, that 850,000 of these children are suffering from acute malnutrition. He emphasized that one-third of Afghanistan's population lives in areas with food insecurity, exacerbated by floods and droughts.

Ghebreyesus highlighted that WHO health workers have treated 21,000 children with acute malnutrition at 140 health centers across Afghanistan. However, he noted that the healthcare services provided are insufficient, and these children require additional support.

He has called on the international community to urgently assist the WHO and its partners in delivering the necessary health and nutritional aid.

Previously, the WHO announced the shipment of approximately 20 tons of medicines and medical supplies to health centers in five northern provinces of Afghanistan. These supplies include pneumonia, measles, cholera kits, as well as surgical and dressing kits.

The situation in Afghanistan represents a severe humanitarian crisis that demands immediate global intervention.

The scale of malnutrition among Afghan children underscores the urgent need for expanded international aid to address both immediate health needs and long-term food security. The global community must come together to provide comprehensive support and alleviate the suffering of millions in Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram