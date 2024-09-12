Elysian Kicks-Off 2Nd Annual 'Catwalk Furbaby' At Mariebelle New York For New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ELYSIAN 2nd Annual Catwalk Furbaby

Maribel Lieberman, Karen Floyd (Photo Credit: VITAL Photo NYC)

Clayton Thomas, Dr. Christina Rahm (Photo Credit: VITAL Photo NYC)

Taya Salley, Tyla Salley, Natasha Salley (Photo Credit: VITAL Photo NYC)

Leesa Rowland (Photo Credit: VITAL Photo NYC)

Chocolatier Hosts Celebration for Elysian's Second New York Week Event with DRC Ventures Rahm Roast at MarieBelle New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elysian, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women, held a reception to celebrate the second edition of the Catwalk Furbaby Fashion Show sponsored by Biolight which brings together worthy causes, international fashion designers, models and pets with partner DRC Ventures holding a tasting of their Rahm Roast Coffee brand at chocolatier MarieBelle New York.Following the welcoming speeches and celebration, it was time to enjoy Rahm Roast coffee which was being paired with Biatch Tequila and the delectable chocolates MarieBelle New York is known for. The specialty chocolatier perfectly complemented the aromas of the Rahm Roast blend to provide the boost to the tastebuds to get the audience talking. For more see andNotable attendees at the Elysian events included: Karen Floyd, Kimberli Scott, Dr. Christina Rahm, Clayton Thomas, Maribel Lieberman, Loretta Swit, Devika Gopal Agge, Leesa Rowland, Jean Shafiroff, Taya Salley, Tyla Salley, and Natasha Salley.About ELYSIAN:ELYSIAN, a brand dedicated to“Women Inspiring Women,” is a growing print and digital ecosystem for women over 40. Philanthropy is a foundational concept of ELYSIAN, where we believe in the transformative power of“mission-aligned giving.” Our philanthropic arm embodies this vision by supporting charities across five key areas: women, children, service, pets, and the environment. Over the past nine years, ELYSIAN has disbursed more than $16 million to organizations within these vectors, driven by our partners and Circle of Inspiring Women - a network of accomplished female thought leaders - both dedicated to making a meaningful impact. For more information, visit .ABOUT DRC VENTURES:DRC Ventures, founded by visionary Dr. Christina Rahm, mission is to create sustainable solutions which challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation, A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupri Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma. For more information, visit .About Mariebelle New York:MarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan. For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visit . For corporate inquiries email: ...I: @mariebelleofficial | F: MarieBelleNewYork | X / T: @MarieBelleNY

