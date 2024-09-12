Ombudsman Holds Online Meeting With ENNHRI Working Group On Rights Of Persons With Disabilities
Date
9/12/2024
Fatima Latifova
The next online meeting of the European Network of National
Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) Working Group on the Rights of
Persons with Disabilities has been held, Azernews
reports.
The main goal of the meeting, which included participation from
staff of national human rights institutions that are members of the
Working Group, as well as representatives of international
organizations, was to discuss the promotion, protection, and
monitoring of the UN convention on the Rights of Persons with
Disabilities, and the work done in this regard over the past
period.
After the speech by ENNHRI Secretary General Debbi Kohner,
information was provided about the measures taken over the past
year by national human rights institutions in various countries
regarding the rights of persons with disabilities, and positive
practices were highlighted.
At the meeting, Shahla Aslanova, Chief Advisor of the
Ombudsman's Office on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,
spoke about the activities of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman. She
informed participants about the establishment of an independent
monitoring group within the institution for monitoring and
promoting the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of
Persons with Disabilities, as mandated by the amendment to the
Constitutional Law“On the Commissioner for Human Rights
(Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan”. She also highlighted
the recent changes to other legislative acts in the country related
to the Ombudsman's new powers, the organization of educational
events for state agency employees to increase awareness on this
topic, and the addition of an accessibility menu to the Ombudsman's
updated website.
Additionally, it was reported that this year, within the
framework of international cooperation, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman
presented a parallel report to the UN Committee on the Rights of
Persons with Disabilities and was involved in a project carried out
by the UN Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in
the country.
It was noted that, as part of the upcoming International Baku
Forum on“Climate Change and Human Rights” organized by the
Ombudsman in October, measures to ensure accessibility for persons
with disabilities are also planned.
Representatives from other member countries of the Working
Group, in addition to those from Azerbaijan, also spoke at the
meeting.
