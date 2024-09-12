Ombudsman Holds Online Meeting With ENNHRI Working Group On Rights Of Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The next meeting of the European of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) Working Group on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has been held, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the meeting, which included participation from staff of national human rights institutions that are members of the Working Group, as well as representatives of international organizations, was to discuss the promotion, protection, and monitoring of the UN on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and the work done in this regard over the past period.

After the speech by ENNHRI Secretary General Debbi Kohner, information was provided about the measures taken over the past year by national human rights institutions in various countries regarding the rights of persons with disabilities, and positive practices were highlighted.

At the meeting, Shahla Aslanova, Chief Advisor of the Ombudsman's Office on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, spoke about the activities of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman. She informed participants about the establishment of an independent monitoring group within the institution for monitoring and promoting the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, as mandated by the amendment to the Constitutional Law“On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan”. She also highlighted the recent changes to other legislative acts in the country related to the Ombudsman's new powers, the organization of educational events for state agency employees to increase awareness on this topic, and the addition of an accessibility menu to the Ombudsman's updated website.

Additionally, it was reported that this year, within the framework of international cooperation, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman presented a parallel report to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and was involved in a project carried out by the UN Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in the country.

It was noted that, as part of the upcoming International Baku Forum on“Climate Change and Human Rights” organized by the Ombudsman in October, measures to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities are also planned.

Representatives from other member countries of the Working Group, in addition to those from Azerbaijan, also spoke at the meeting.