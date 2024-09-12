Introhive Announces Integration With Salesforce Data Cloud To Drive AI-Powered Relationship Intelligence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the leading Relationship Intelligence platform, today announced that it is enabling its leading, AI-Powered Relationship Intelligence for Salesforce Data Cloud, empowering clients to understand in real-time the relationship intelligence associated with sales opportunities.

Introhive's integration brings the Customer 360 vision to life by providing a unified and enriched view of contact and relationship data, enabling organizations to derive advanced insights by overlaying their existing sales opportunities. As a leader in relationship intelligence and CRM data automation, Introhive provides unmatched data accuracy, ensuring reliable insights and actions from Data Cloud applications and AI tools like Salesforce Einstein Copilot. By transforming relationship data into actionable insights, organizations are empowered to make critical business decisions with confidence and turn connections into tangible business value.

"Our Relationship Intelligence capability for Salesforce Data Cloud enhances the solution we offer our clients and elevates Introhive's role as a top-tier Data Ecosystem Partner on the Salesforce platform," said Lee Blakemore, CEO of Introhive. "Clients will now enjoy all the benefits of Introhive's Data Share, enhanced by Salesforce's powerful platform, ensuring real-time access to trusted relationship data. This combination empowers firms to make critical business decisions with confidence and precision."

To further strengthen its Salesforce offering, Introhive announced the launch of Lightning Web Components that seamlessly integrate powerful relationship intelligence in users flow of work. This strategic addition elevates relationship intelligence in Salesforce by making insights more contextual, accessible, and actionable. The components dynamically surface relevant relationship data, top contacts, and interaction history directly within Salesforce pages. This allows users to take proactive steps in managing their relationships, resulting in improved productivity, enhanced client retention, and accelerated revenue growth – all without disrupting existing workflows.

In today's data-driven business environment, organizations rely heavily on analytics for decision-making, recognizing that the quality and timeliness of information are crucial for effective data-driven strategies. Yet, siloed data, information overload, and constant context switching often lead to missed critical relationship insights, impeding businesses from fully leveraging their relationship capital to drive growth, retention, and informed business decisions.

The addition of Introhive's lightning web components and Data Cloud integration address these challenges by transforming how businesses manage and activate their relationship data to fuel business insights and inform decision making. This includes identifying open opportunities based on relationship strength and leveraging the best connected individuals to target accounts for strategic decision making and warm introductions.

"With our integration with Salesforce Data Cloud, we're tackling a major challenge businesses face: fully unlocking the value of their relationship data," said Leyla Samiee, Chief Product Officer at Introhive. "Our goal is to eliminate data silos that hinder organizations from obtaining crucial relationship insights. By consistently delivering clean, reliable data, we've been leading this charge. This new partnership takes our efforts further by enabling smooth integration of data and interactions across various systems that impact our clients' goals.

Our Lightning Web Components, now enhanced with machine intelligence, provide real-time, actionable insights more efficiently. Through our collaboration with Salesforce Data Cloud, these services are integrated with Salesforce's interactive platforms, offering improved visibility into relationship strength and key connections. This empowers organizations to strategically engage with their most valuable accounts, fostering growth and maximizing their relationship capital."

As Salesforce maintains its position as the global CRM leader, Introhive's enhanced offering strategically empowers organizations across industries such as accounting, consulting, legal and commercial real estate to fully capitalize on their collective relationship network to drive their business forward.

For more information about Introhive's Data Cloud integration and Lightning Web Components, visit our website .

About Introhive

Introhive is the leading Relationship Intelligence Platform that empowers professional services firms to dismantle silos, fuel their CRM, and activate relationship data to foster collaboration and increase revenue. Trusted by world-renowned brands, Introhive supports over 750,000 users in 90+ countries. With offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, we're committed to helping businesses optimize their revenue opportunities. Learn more at .

SOURCE Introhive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED