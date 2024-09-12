Human Element, Ann Arbor-Based Ecommerce Services Agency, Celebrates 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Human Element celebrates 20 years in business

Human Element over the years

- Jason Magee, Managing Director

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eCommerce services and digital marketing agency Human Element is excited to announce that it is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The agency was founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2004 by Managing Partners Ben Lorenz and Jason Magee. At the time, the two wanted to build a company that provided technology services to clients who were looking for help building branding websites. Today, in addition to doing that, the company builds eCommerce websites using the Adobe Commerce, Magento, Shopify, and BigCommerce platforms, as well as developing custom software solutions. Human Element also specializes in custom integrations with those platforms with systems like CRM, ERP, PIM, and more.

Jason Magee attributes the company's longevity to its ability to gain the trust of its clients and act as a true partner.“For our 20 years in business, I'm most proud of the team we've put together. They care for each other and for our clients. They embed themselves with our clients' teams to understand their business and to be able to work together strategically. That's our biggest differentiator and it's why our clients love to work with us.”

Ben Lorenz commented on the culture that he and Jason built at Human Element.“We know that we're experts in our field, but we also have a ton of perspective. There is more to life than just work and we make sure that we and our clients have a good work/life balance. We've worked hard to build a company that creates that culture for our team.”

“At the same time, our team is very invested in the company. We all keep an eye on our bottom line, and we all lean on each other for support when it's needed. If there's a critical reason to do it, I know that I can call any of our team members in the middle of the night if there's a work emergency,” Lorenz continued.“We are all willing to step up when needed.”

Memorable moments from the early days of Human Element include the first time the company reached one million dollars in revenue, when it was time to lease real office space (instead of working out of a coffee shop), when the company started to win awards for growth, and when it won its first large client, a multinational auto manufacturer headquartered in Michigan.

Today, Human Element still maintains an office in Ann Arbor and has a team of 40 distributed across many states and several countries. Its clients include Michigan-based companies such as Roush Performance, EOTECH, MGOBLOG, Siena Heights University, and many more. National and international clients include Pentair, Chempoint, and Superfeet to name a few.

The agency plans to celebrate this milestone anniversary with clients, employees, friends, and family. Celebrations will be held in person in Ann Arbor and also virtually with employees.

Emily Kania

Human Element

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.