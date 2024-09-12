The Wags & Walks 13Th Annual Benefit Gala Returns On October 19Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Max Greenfield (Host), Raymond Janis (Honoree), and Charlie Nunn (Honoree)

The star-studded Wags & Walks annual gala returns on October 19th, aiming to save over 3,000 adoptable dogs. Tickets are available to purchase now.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wags & Walks , a 501(c)3 dog rescue based in Los Angeles and Nashville, has rescued over 13,000 family-friendly dogs over the last thirteen years. To support the organization's life-saving programs, Wags & Walks is hosting its 13th Annual Benefit Gala on Saturday, October 19th, at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, and tickets are now available for purchase.The highly anticipated Annual Gala brings together 500 donors, volunteers, adopters, community partners, and celebrities to celebrate the rescue's work and help raise critical funds for rescue dogs. Attending guests will experience a star-studded teal carpet, live and silent auctions featuring one-of-a-kind offerings, including luxurious getaways, an open bar, an interactive puppy play lounge, a multi-course chef-prepared dining experience, and many more surprises.Longtime supporter and adopter Max Greenfield (New Girl, The Neighborhood) will return as the Gala's host. Philanthropists Lisa Black and Dan Cohen will co-chair the event, and Wags & Walks will honor celebrity pet photographers Charlie Nunn and Raymond Janis during a special ceremony.With the help of attendees and gracious donors, including Title Sponsor The Schuman Family Foundation, Wags & Walks will aim to raise $1.5 million this year, a record-breaking goal that will save over 3,000 dogs. One hundred percent of proceeds collected from ticket sales and auction items at the gala will support Wags & Walks' life-saving efforts, including medical treatment, shelter, and rehabilitation for thousands of deserving dogs.Guests can now purchase tickets to attend the gala at wagsandwalks/Gala. Supporters can also discover the online auction early, starting October 9th through the 19th via Givesmart.WHEN: Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 5:00 PM PST5:00 PM - Cocktail Hour, photo ops, puppy lounge, open bar, and silent auction6:30 PM - 10:00 PM: Seated dinner, award presentations, paddle raise, and live auctionWHERE: The Taglyan Complex (1201 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038)For more information, visit Wagsandwalks and follow along on social media at @WagsandWalks on Instagram and TikTok.###Media Contact:Marisa Bettencourt...Auction Donation & Sponsorship Contact:...About Wags & Walks:Wags & Walks is a 501(c)(3) rescue organization based in Los Angeles that has rescued over 13,000 dogs in need. The organization is a community of dog lovers working to promote shelter dogs as the best dogs in the world through advocacy. Their mission is to save family-friendly dogs from high-kill shelters and place them in loving forever homes within the community. The female-founded organization credits its success to the help of countless volunteers, fosters, and generous donors who have opened their hearts and homes to help rescue dogs in need.At the helm of it all is Founder and Chief Animal Lover, Lesley Brog, who launched the organization independently after falling in love with her first rescue dog over a decade ago. Today, Wags and Walks' success has gained the support of celebrity advocates like Sir Patrick Stewart, Max Greenfield, Jen Atkin, Lauren Conrad, and many others. Most recently, Wags & Walks expanded their paw print with the 2019 launch of their Nashville chapter and opened their state-of-the-art center in 2023.About the Sponsors:This year's gala is also made possible by supporting sponsors such as Schuman Family Foundation, Lisa Black & Dan Cohen, Tracey Gluck, J.P. Morgan, Paramount Pictures, Vital Pet Life, JustFood for Dogs, Konos, Brown United, Charlie Nunn Photography, Autumn, Wagwell, Citydog Club, Kevin and Caroline Kelly, The Hartman Family, Leanne Moore, and The Harold and Stephanie Bronson Fund at Liberty Hill.

