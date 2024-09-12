Ebankit Introduces A New Digital Business Banking Solution To Streamline Corporate Finance Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ebankIT business suite empowers institutions to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.

- Renato Oliveira, CEO of ebankITPORTO, PORTUGAL, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ebankIT , an omnichannel digital banking solution, unveils a state-of-the-art Corporate and Business Digital Banking Solution tailored specifically to meet the needs of SMEs. This solution empowers financial institutions to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in the digital age.As global banking revenues are expected to rise by 9% annually in 2024 and 2025, according to McKinsey, with corporate clients driving growth; the absence of a dedicated digital banking platform for corporate and business clients hinders financial institutions from meeting evolving customer needs. This leads to SMBs facing challenges in managing finances, accessing timely information, and conducting transactions efficiently, affecting cash flow management.The growth of corporate and commercial banking is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2026, outpacing retail banking by 0.2%. Particularly in the US, corporate and commercial banking revenues have surged at a rate twice as fast as GDP, presenting a lucrative opportunity for financial institutions to cater to this underserved market segment.ebankIT provides a market-ready solution aimed at alleviating the frustration experienced by corporate clients. This solution eliminates laborious manual processes and offers a seamless digital onboarding experience, comprehensive multi-account and entitlement management, secure payment transactions, and automated billing processes, among other features.“Recognizing the evolving needs of banks and their corporate clients, ebankIT has developed a digital corporate banking solution that offers efficiency, security, and automation,” said Renato Oliveira, CEO of ebankIT.“This solution empowers banks to meet the diverse needs of business leaders spanning various industries, irrespective of their digital expertise or financial goals; driving greater value for their clients while staying ahead in an increasingly digital world.”About ebankITebankIT is a fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver the same humanized, personalized, and accessible digital experience on mobile, web, and voice banking, as well as whatever future channels may come next. Enhanced with flexible and robust full omnichannel capabilities, ebankIT Digital Banking Platform offers a fast and seamless digital banking transformation. With extensive customization capacity and a continuous focus on human interactions, ebankIT future-proves the digital strategy of banks and credit unions, empowering them with a truly customer-first approach. For more information visit .

