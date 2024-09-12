Taylor Swift Backs Kamala Harris: Can The Popstar Influence US Presidential Polls? Her Swing State Fanbase In Numbers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Taylor Swift is a pop sensation, but can she influence US presidential elections? On Wednesday, the 'Lover' singer supported Kamala Harris, the US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate. In her post on social media, she shared a LINK where voters can find information regarding voting dates and registration.
Her endorsement reportedly led to over 3 lakh people visiting vote , a website where people can learn about voters' rights. The website does not register visitors to vote but rather directs them to their local state election websites for more specific voting information. Also Read
The surge in website visitors is seen as a sign of the potential effect Swift's announcement could have on November election.
The US Government Services Administration reportedly said that Swift's endorsement post on Instagram led directly to 3,37,826 people visiting vote.
"As of 2:00 pm ET [11:30 pm IST Wednesday], there have been 3,37,826 visitors to the website via Swift's link ," the spokesperson of the administration told The Hollywood Reporter and NPR on Wednesday.
Taylor Swift endorses Kamala, urges voters to register
This happened hours after the first US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and her rival, Donald Trump, took place around 6:30 am (IST) on Wednesday. In a post on Instagram, Swift wrote that she would be voting for Harris and Governor Tim Walz, her Democratic running mate. Also Read
Swift also urged US citizens to cast their vote. She wrote,“I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story .”
