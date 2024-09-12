LETOP Rolls Out Innovative Modular Contactor: Equipped With Full Accessory Range And Flexibility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WENZHOU, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as #1 for modern automation,
LETOP's Modular Contactors deliver unmatched reliability and control for industrial and residential applications alike.
We are pleased to present the Modular Contactors BCH8 Series , our new line of modular contactors, which is intended to meet the demands of both residential and commercial applications.
Continue Reading
LETOP modular contactor
AC Modular Contactor BCH8
With an emphasis on performance, quality, and innovation, LETOP most recent product launch broadens the scope of dependable electrical solutions offered by the business.
A Game-Changer in Automation and Electrical Control
LETOP modular contactors are optimized for
50Hz/60Hz power systems, compatible with rated voltages up to 400V AC and current ranges from 16A to 100A. They are built to withstand overloads and phase failures, providing robust protection for automated operations.
"With the launch of our Modular Contactors, we aim to provide a versatile, high -performance solution that meets the strict requirements of modern electrical control systems," stated a LETOP Founder Beite X.
Wise Option for Contemporary Structures
LETOP's Modular Contactors BCH8 Series
satisfy IEC/EN61095 and IEC60947-4-1 international standards, making them ideal for control the lighting and devices in both residential and commercial buildings. They are simple to incorporate into automation panels for equipment protection and energy efficiency optimization.
A dedication to quality and innovation
LETOP has been committed to providing innovative goods that satisfy global standards for more than 20 years. With 16 cutting-edge production lines and a specialized internal research and development lab, the company makes sure that every product is put through a rigorous performance and safety testing process.
"At LETOP, our commitment to quality and efficiency is unmatched," said the LETOP Quality Control Manager Zhihui Chou.
LETOP is a trusted OEM with a reputation for reliability, providing customized solutions for international electrical companies. Our modular contactors cater to various control applications and showcase our superior engineering and customer-focused design.
About LETOP
Established in 1999, LETOP is a prominent manufacturer of electrical control and protection devices, serving both industrial and residential markets with a focus on reliability, safety, and design innovation.
We offer a variety of time switches, relays, and modular contactors. For more information on LETOP's new Modular Contactors or to learn about the full range of products, visit
our website .
For Media Inquiries, please contact:
Company Name:
WENZHOU LEDING ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Founder:
Beite X
Website:
Email:
[email protected]
Phone: +86 18858795897 / 13175631986
Address: No.19 Fenjin Road, Dongfeng Industrial Zone, Wenzhou, China 325604
SOURCE LETOP
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN12092024003732001241ID1108666643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.