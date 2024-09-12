LETOP Rolls Out Innovative Modular Contactor: Equipped With Full Accessory Range And Flexibility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WENZHOU, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as #1 for modern automation,

LETOP's Modular Contactors deliver unmatched reliability and control for industrial and residential applications alike.

We are pleased to present the Modular Contactors BCH8 Series , our new line of modular contactors, which is intended to meet the demands of both residential and commercial applications.

LETOP modular contactor

AC Modular Contactor BCH8

Continue Reading

With an emphasis on performance, quality, and innovation, LETOP most recent product launch broadens the scope of dependable electrical solutions offered by the business.

A Game-Changer in Automation and Electrical Control

LETOP modular contactors are optimized for

50Hz/60Hz power systems, compatible with rated voltages up to 400V AC and current ranges from 16A to 100A. They are built to withstand overloads and phase failures, providing robust protection for automated operations.

"With the launch of our Modular Contactors, we aim to provide a versatile, high -performance solution that meets the strict requirements of modern electrical control systems," stated a LETOP Founder Beite X.

Wise Option for Contemporary Structures

LETOP's Modular Contactors BCH8 Series

satisfy IEC/EN61095 and IEC60947-4-1 international standards, making them ideal for control the lighting and devices in both residential and commercial buildings. They are simple to incorporate into automation panels for equipment protection and energy efficiency optimization.

A dedication to quality and innovation

LETOP has been committed to providing innovative goods that satisfy global standards for more than 20 years. With 16 cutting-edge production lines and a specialized internal research and development lab, the company makes sure that every product is put through a rigorous performance and safety testing process.

"At LETOP, our commitment to quality and efficiency is unmatched," said the LETOP Quality Control Manager Zhihui Chou.

LETOP is a trusted OEM with a reputation for reliability, providing customized solutions for international electrical companies. Our modular contactors cater to various control applications and showcase our superior engineering and customer-focused design.

About LETOP

Established in 1999, LETOP is a prominent manufacturer of electrical control and protection devices, serving both industrial and residential markets with a focus on reliability, safety, and design innovation.

We offer a variety of time switches, relays, and modular contactors. For more information on LETOP's new Modular Contactors or to learn about the full range of products, visit

our website .

For Media Inquiries, please contact:



Company Name:

WENZHOU LEDING ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Founder:

Beite X

Website:



Email:

[email protected]

Phone: +86 18858795897 / 13175631986

Address: No.19 Fenjin Road, Dongfeng Industrial Zone, Wenzhou, China 325604

SOURCE LETOP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED