Breadth Of Security Validations For Sensitive Content Communications Important Per Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Kiteworks revalidates its commitment to security standards through numerous third-party assessments for SOC 2 Type II, FedRAMP Moderate, PCI DSS, and more.

- Frank Balonis, CISO and SVP of Operations at KiteworksSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kiteworks, the leader in sensitive content communications privacy and compliance through its Private Content Network , today announced the successful recertification and/or revalidation of numerous security standards, including SOC 2 Type II, FedRAMP Moderate, IRAP PROTECTED, Cyber Essentials Plus, and PCI DSS attestation.The company also announced its revalidation for ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018 and certification for FIPS 140-3 (currently FIPS 140-2 certified) are underway. In addition, Kiteworks will kick off a certified third-party assessment for FedRAMP High next month, with plans for completion in January 2025.For some of these security assessments, Kiteworks has maintained assessment validation for seven consecutive years. Today, Kiteworks remains the only security platform authorized by FedRAMP that provides support for file sharing, email, and managed file transfer that meets compliance requirements of standards such as CMMC 2.0, ITAR, IRAP, NIS 2, HIPAA, and others.With cybercriminals and rogue nation-state actors ratcheting up data privacy and compliance risks by targeting the software supply chain and personal data in growing numbers, the importance of selecting and using communication tools protected with hardened security for exchanging sensitive content has never been greater. For example, the 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that software supply chain data breaches shot up 68% last year, while personal data comprised over 50% of all data breaches during the same time frame.A recent study conducted by Kiteworks revealed security standard priorities for sensitive content communication tools vary between regions and industries; selecting and using solutions that are assessed and validated across numerous security standards is significant.Comprised of responses from 572 IT, cybersecurity, risk management, and compliance leaders across North America, EMEA, and the Asia-Pacific regions, the survey report found SOC 2 Type II validation significantly more important for North America (34% higher than EMEA and 41% higher than Asia-Pacific), and that ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018 is 22% and 19% higher in EMEA than in North America and Asia-Pacific, respectively. Regional and country-specific security standards like IRAP and the NIS 2 Directive were substantially higher in those regions-Asia-Pacific and EMEA specifically.For Kiteworks customers, these security assessment validations deliver advantages that include:.Platform Approach: With nearly one-third of organizations relying on over seven communication tools, which presents a significant security and compliance risk, Kiteworks' Private Content Network enables customers to consolidate sensitive content communications onto one highly secure platform..Comprehensive Security Validation: Kiteworks' validations and certifications span multiple standards and geographies, ensuring robust security practices..Commitment to Continuous Improvement: These validations highlight Kiteworks' commitment to security and its proactive approach to emerging security threats..Enhanced Trust and Credibility: These validations build trust with customers and partners, leading to stronger business relationships and customer loyalty..Regulatory Compliance: The rigorous controls for these security validations enables Kiteworks' customers to demonstrate compliance with various industry and governmental regulations..Global Expansion Support: Internationally recognized security standards help facilitate market penetration and expansion.“Our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance is unwavering,” said Frank Balonis, CISO and SVP of Operations at Kiteworks.“These certifications and validations, which are only afforded after rigorous assessment by third-party organizations, are a testament to our dedication to protect our customers' data and provide them with the assurance they need in today's complex cybersecurity landscape. As we continue to enhance our security measures, we remain focused on delivering excellence and trust in every aspect of our operations.”For more information on Kiteworks' leading adherence to security standards, visit: .About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end users for over 3,650 global enterprises and government agencies.

