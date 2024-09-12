COP29 President Meets With Serbian Leader To Discuss Climate Cooperation
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met with Azerbaijan's
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and COP29 President,
Mukhtar Babayev, in Belgrade to discuss climate cooperation and
preparations for the upcoming COP29 summit,
Azernews reports.
During the productive discussions, Vučić stated, "I would like
to emphasize Serbia's commitment to sustainable development
measures and environmental initiatives that will contribute to the
fight against climate change." He also highlighted Serbia's support
for the climate financing initiative, saying it is "the main topic
of the COP29 agenda."
The Serbian President further stressed the importance of global
investment in the "green transition," adding, "Serbia is ready for
close cooperation and exchange of experience in order to make a
joint contribution to achieving global climate goals."
