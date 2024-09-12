عربي


COP29 President Meets With Serbian Leader To Discuss Climate Cooperation

9/12/2024 8:10:42 AM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev, in Belgrade to discuss climate cooperation and preparations for the upcoming COP29 summit, Azernews reports.

During the productive discussions, Vučić stated, "I would like to emphasize Serbia's commitment to sustainable development measures and environmental initiatives that will contribute to the fight against climate change." He also highlighted Serbia's support for the climate financing initiative, saying it is "the main topic of the COP29 agenda."

The Serbian President further stressed the importance of global investment in the "green transition," adding, "Serbia is ready for close cooperation and exchange of experience in order to make a joint contribution to achieving global climate goals."

