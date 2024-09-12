Russia's Olenya Airfield Targeted In Drone Attack - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian mass report a drone attack in the area of the Olenya military airfield in Olenegorsk, Murmansk region.

That's according to Ukrinform referring to the Mash Telegram channel.

"Two drones were shot down 7 kilometers from the Olenya airfield in Olenegorsk, Murmansk region," the report claims.

It is noted that the airspace was shut down to air traffic in the airports of Murmansk and Khibiny due to the threat of drone attacks. This led to flight delays.

Later, reports emerged that incoming flights were being redirected to Arkhangelsk.

According to the Shot Telegram channel, three drones flew into Murmansk region from the area of Arkhangelsk. They were spotted over the ​​Vysoky settlement.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, September 11, the authorities in Russia's Murmansk region reported a drone attack as air defenses were activated and two airports suspended operations.

This is an illustrative photo