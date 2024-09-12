Breakin'out® PR Drives Business Economic Development Achieving New Milestones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breakin'Out® Making Waves On The Wire

A Champion of Change, Breakin'Out® PR is Organic, Authentic and Making Waves on the Wire!

- Dr. Leigh E. Richardson

WIMBERLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leveraging decades of strategic planning and communications expertise, the Multi-Award Winning HungryGenius® Holdings launched Breakin'Out® PR .“We're on a journey to become a greater force of social good, as Breakin'Out® PR combines influence and culture and a creative cornucopia of state of the art advancements, years in the making” says Anthony Spadaro Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at HungryGenius®.

Breakin'Out® PR leverages high impact strategic planning, accurate communications and global marketing techniques that solve the most difficult public relation challenges while creating, advancing and driving business economic development and growth opportunities. HungryGenius® and Breakin'Out® PR collaboratively create socially good change, that matters. It's time to BreakOut.

"Breakin'Out® PR is an economic public relations game changer, says Dr. Leigh E. Richardson, Founder and CEO of the Brain Performance Center® and Brain Performance Institute®. The Brain Performance Center® began utilizing HungryGenius® and Breakin'Out® PR in 2023 and the results to date have been amazing. Our strategic planning, communications and development included the announcement and recent launch of The Brain Capital® Initiative . At its core, The Brain Capital® Initiatives Mission is to deliver to market, proven Neurotech and Neuroscience solutions that heal and rejuvenate the brain. The Brain Capital® Initiative Ignites innovative solutions, and delivers advanced products and services to the world. We've worked with public relations firms over the years, however, HungryGenius® and Breakin'Out® PR create, drive and successfully achieve exciting business economic development milestones, says Dr. Richardson.

Breakin'Out® PR services by HungryGenius® include: strategic planning and communications, marketing consultation, press release copy writing services for proper messaging, SEO Social messaging, strategy scheduling and targeted promotions, public relations, content marketing, brand communications, government and corporate communications, multi-media, and design services.

Breakin'Out® PR is part of HungryGenius® Holdings - a multi award winning company and proud member of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and member of the National Association of Veterans Rights.

