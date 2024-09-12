Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Business Report 2024: Global Market Forecast To Reach $4.6 Billion By 2030 - DCIM Evolves From Facilities Management To A Unified IT Management Tool
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the DCIM market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing data center complexity, and rising demand for energy efficiency. As data centers become more critical to business operations, the need for robust DCIM solutions that can manage diverse and complex environments has intensified. Technological innovations, such as AI and ML, are enhancing the capabilities of DCIM tools, making them more predictive and adaptive.
Furthermore, the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency is pushing data centers to adopt DCIM solutions that can help reduce their carbon footprint and operational costs. Regulatory pressures and industry standards related to energy usage and environmental impact are also encouraging the adoption of DCIM. Additionally, the proliferation of edge computing and distributed data centers is creating new challenges that require sophisticated management tools, further driving the demand for DCIM. As these factors converge, the DCIM market is poised for robust growth, fueled by the need for enhanced operational efficiency, technological innovation, and sustainable data center practices.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) No Prizes for Guessing the Importance of a Datacenter for Businesses & Why Support Infrastructure Becomes Critical With Focus Shed on Harnessing Digital Transformation in the COVID-19 Era, Datacenters Storm into the Spotlight Here's Why Datacenters Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) It's Cloud Datacenters that Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate X Times Increase in Remote Working There is No Stopping the Rise & Rise of Data Flowing Through Datacenters As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2024 So What's Driving Growth in Global IP Traffic. These Interesting Statistical Facts Provide the Answer Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 Mobile Network Connection Speeds Increase & Push Up Potential for Increased Data Consumption & Traffic: Global Mobile Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024 Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple Smart Home: Application Requirements of Smart Home/Consumer Apps (In Mbps) by 2023 Growth in Public Wi-Fi Hotpots Means Any Anytime, Anywhere Data Consumption: Global Number of Public Wi-Fi Hotspots (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023 M2M & IoT is Bathed With Big Data: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023 Are Datacenters Prepared for this Onslaught of Data Flood? Here's How Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Can Help Recent Market Activity World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Why Datacenters are Becoming Increasingly Complex & How Do We Manage Datacenter Complexity? DCIM Evolves From Facilities Management to a Unified IT Management Tool Software-Defined Data Centers Emerge as the Future of Datacenter in this Age of Cloud Computing Software Defined Datacenters Emerge to Meet Agility, Elasticity & Scalability Demands of Modern Computing, Promising Robust Opportunities for Software Defined Compute, Storage & Networking Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations A Deep Dive Into Big Data & Its Impact on Datacenters Hyperscale Data Centers Emerge In Response to the Big Data Challenge Rising Incidence of Data Breaches Drives the Focus on Datacenter Security With the Emergence of Data as the New Asset Class, Datacenters Become Targets for Hackers Here's How 5G Will Affect the Structure of Data Centers With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing With the IoT Ecosystem Exploding, Now is the Time for Datacenters to be IoT Ready Automated Data Centers Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic, Opening Up Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence to Transform Datacenters Into Self-Driven Data Centers Here's How DCIM Can Make a Datacenter Green & This is Brings the Promise of Additional Opportunity in the When Focus on the Environment Will Be Bigger
