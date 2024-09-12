Yodeck Expands Global Partner Program To Generate New Service Offerings And Revenue Opportunities For Yodeck Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yodeck partners now operate in 66 countries around the globe and benefit from enhancements to the company's Reseller and White Label programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yodeck , the Intelligent Digital Signage PlatformTM, today announced that it is expanding its Partner Program, servicing new geographies and equipping channel partners with resources to generate new revenue opportunities. Through this program, Yodeck enables partners to participate in a digital signage that is poised for remarkable growth, with value projections of $45 billion by 2032 . The expansion of Yodeck's Partner Program is a significant milestone in the company's commitment to revolutionizing the way organizations deliver content to their most important audiences.



Yodeck is an Intelligent Digital Signage Platform that takes the guesswork out of digital signage strategy. Yodeck enables teams of any size to more easily create compelling digital content by seamlessly integrating high-impact, custom solutions into an existing communications strategy. Yodeck's Partner Program offers Reseller and White Label opportunities, both of which are designed to foster mutually advantageous partnerships within the dynamic digital signage industry. More information on each program can be found below:



Reseller Program : Reseller partners can leverage Yodeck's established brand as a trusted and leading provider of digital signage by selling Yodeck solutions directly to clients, offering support for customer deployment and operation of the service. White Label Program : Yodeck White Label partners can utilize Yodeck technology with their own brand identity and custom configuration, servicing customer relationships with a turn-key communication solution that offers competitive pricing and best in class capabilities.

"Partnering with Yodeck has transformed how we sell digital signage solutions across airports, hospitals, malls and golf courses,” said Pálmi Hamilton Lord, sales consultant at Origo, a leading Nordic IT service company.“The platform's reliability, ease of use and exceptional support have empowered us to deliver engaging content seamlessly, improving the experience for our clients and their customers. Yodeck has truly been a game-changer for our customers."

Organizations large and small in Manufacturing, Office Space, Education, Health Care, Retail, Transportation and Restaurants/Hospitality are among the many industry sectors using the Yodeck Intelligent Digital Signage Platform everyday, transforming how they engage with their customers, staff and visitors.

Yodeck's channel partners operate in 66 countries around the globe, and are experiencing remarkable growth across regions, including the ten fastest growing, which are the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Spain, Italy, South Africa, Switzerland, Denmark, Greece and Norway. To date, Yodeck has onboarded 650+ partners.

“Our goal is to foster the widespread adoption of digital signage technologies across industries, and the added value generated through our Partners is a wonderful way to do just that,” said Nikos Xanthopoulos, channel marketing manager at Yodeck.“We are inspired by the growth of our Partner Program, and believe that the partnerships we have nurtured are a core part of our success as a business.”

Partners now have the ability to purchase hardware directly from Yodeck, with a Reseller-exclusive opportunity to enjoy complimentary hardware with annual or multi-year subscriptions. To foster a seamless onboarding process, Yodeck provides comprehensive partner kits and dedicated account managers for all new channel partners. This support equips partners with marketing and promotional materials, demo licenses, training, webinars, RFP assistance and priority technical support.

About Yodeck

Yodeck is the Intelligent Digital Signage Platform for ambitious teams seeking better ways to deliver content to their most important audiences. Cloud-powered and designed for easy, fast adoption, Yodeck delivers the most affordable, innovative, and intuitive digital signage experience, from start to finish. With more than 35,000 customers worldwide, Yodeck powers over 160,000 screens, boosting communication power for teams in nearly every industry and across the public sector with an award-winning, industry-defining platform that continually raises the standard for innovation in digital signage.

