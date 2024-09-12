Terrifying True Stories Told By Candlelight In An Abandoned Church: Experience The Supernatural

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Terrifying True Stories

Journey into the world of the supernatural in this spine-chilling immersive experience happening at Heritage Square, Los Angeles this Halloween season.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 'Terrifying True Stories Told by Candlelight in an Abandoned Church,' comes to Heritage Square, Los Angeles this Halloween season on October 26th and 27th, 2024.

Visitors will experience stories based on real paranormal encounters, and historic events presented in a way that aims to blur the line between reality and the supernatural.

The stories are told by candlelight in an abandoned church and four other Victorian houses in this immersive theatrical event.

“This unique event promises to envelop you in a world of angry spirits and supernatural creatures, bringing terrifying true stories to life all around you. What you fear truly does show up here.” said producer Ryan Azevedo .

Highlights of the Event Include:

* Immersive stories told by candlelight in an abandoned church and 4 other haunted structures

* The world's largest collection of haunted, possessed & problematic dolls.

* The 'House of Dangerous Curiosities' collection of the bizarre & the unexplained.

* A Victorian Spirit Circle that has spiraled out of control and unleashed something.

* Beer, wine & mocktails along with tacos and desserts will be available for sale.

“As the stories unfold, the presence of otherworldly creatures will become palpable, offering an experience of true horror like never before” said Azevedo.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 12, 2024, at noon PST. Prices start at $39. Get your tickets at

WHAT: Terrifying True Stories by Candlelight in an Abandoned Church

WHERE: Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer Street

Los Angeles, California 90031

WHEN: Saturday, October 26 & Sunday, October 27, 2024, 6-10PM

Terrifying True Stories is known for real ghost stories and creepy paranormal experiences told by the actual people who lived through them on their anthology podcast.

Terrifying True Stories is hosted by award-winning documentary filmmaker Ryan Azevedo. Ryan has explored haunted locations in over 47 American states, 13 countries.

About Heritage Square

Over the past fifty years, Heritage Square Museum has acquired and begun the restoration of eight historically significant buildings from different Los Angeles neighborhoods. The eight historic structures located at the museum, constructed during the Victorian Era, were saved from demolition and serve as a perfect background to educate the public about the everyday lives of Southern Californians from the close of the 19th Century into the early decades of the 20th Century.

Located on acres of period-appropriate landscaped grounds, the museum is the place where history comes alive!

