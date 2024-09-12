Sheinbaum Unveils Key Appointments For Her Incoming Administration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's president-elect, has announced several important appointments for her future government. The announcements come as she prepares to take office on October 1, 2024.



Octavio Romero Oropeza, currently the head of Pemex, will lead InfoNaviT. This institute manages funds for Mexican workers.



Romero's appointment aligns with Sheinbaum's plans to expand housing options and maintain employment in the sector.



Romero has a long history in Mexican politics. He was a founding member of MORENA and served in various roles.



His experience includes positions in Mexico City 's government and as a federal deputy. Sheinbaum also named ten other officials to key positions.







These appointments include heads of agencies like PROFEPA, CONAGUA, FONATUR, and PROFECO. Many appointees previously worked with Sheinbaum in Mexico City's government.



One notable appointment is Rommel Pacheco as director of CONADE, Mexico's sports commission. Pacheco, a former Olympic diver, recently joined MORENA after leaving other political parties.



These appointments reflect Sheinbaum 's strategy of combining experienced officials with new faces. She aims to balance continuity with fresh perspectives in her administration.



INFONAVIT, where Romero will serve, plays a crucial role in Mexico's social security system. It provides housing credits to workers in the formal sector.



In addition, the institute has issued over 2 million loans, accounting for 70% of housing credits in Mexico.



Sheinbaum's cabinet choices signal her priorities for her upcoming term. They suggest a focus on housing, environmental protection, and consumer rights.



The appointments also indicate her commitment to maintaining strong ties with her political party and previous collaborators.



As Mexico's first female president, Sheinbaum's cabinet selections are closely watched. Her choices will shape the direction of her administration and its policies in the coming years.

