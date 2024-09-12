Cohen & Steers Joins SUBSCRIBE Alternative Investment Platform To Expand Private Real Estate Access For Private Wealth Channel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUBSCRIBE , a leading operating system for alternative investments serving institutional investors, wealth management firms, and fund managers, announced today that leading real assets manager Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS ) has joined the SUBSCRIBE to offer its private strategies. The implementation of a centralized operating system will streamline investment and operational processes for clients in the private wealth while expanding availability of Cohen & Steers' alternative products, such as Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT, Inc. ("CNSREIT "), a perpetual-life non-traded REIT, to financial advisors using SUBSCRIBE.

"We believe we're approaching a generational opportunity in the private commercial real estate market that funds with fresh capital will be well-positioned to leverage," said Daniel Noonan, Head of Wealth Management Consulting Group at Cohen & Steers. "Our partnership with SUBSCRIBE will enable Cohen & Steers to continue delivering innovative products and solutions to help financial advisors optimize their clients' portfolios with private real estate through a seamless, end-to-end experience."

Specific alternative solutions across Cohen & Steers private capital offerings will leverage the technology to streamline many of the operational tasks, such as investor onboarding, subscription documents, transaction workflow management, system integrations and investor reporting to support the full life cycle of an investment.



"Cohen & Steers joins over 2,000 leading alternative investment managers, institutional investors, and wealth management firms that are using SUBSCRIBE to automate private fund investment processes," said

Rafay Farooqui, Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SUBSCRIBE. "Aligning our platform to support Cohen & Steers' strategic goals embodies our vision to help digitally transform the alternative investments industry. We are proud to partner with them as they ensure an easy and seamless workflow for their limited partners."

About SUBSCRIBE

SUBSCRIBE , is global fintech company offering a cross-functional software and data platform for managing complex alternative investment programs. The technology acts as a central operating system for fund managers, fund investors, and service providers to collaborate across the entire investment lifecycle. The open-architecture platform enables organizations to digitally transform their private fund data and investment processes across pre-trade, trade, and post-trade workflows by delivering a complete suite of services that can support any fund, any investor, anywhere in the world. The company serves over 9,000 alternative investment organizations and supports over $4.5 trillon of private market assets.

For more information visit us on



or on

LinkedIn.

About Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in

New York City, with offices in

London,

Dublin,

Hong Kong,

Tokyo

and

Singapore.

Website:



Symbol: (NYSE:

CNS )

Copyright © 2024 Strategic Alternative Funds Group, LLC (d/b/a SUBSCRIBE)

SOURCE SUBSCRIBE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED